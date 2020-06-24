What Does Respawn Anchor Do In Minecraft And How To Use The Anchor?

Respawn Anchor is the latest addition in Minecraft which was introduced back in March 2020. Earlier, it was impossible for players to respawn in Nether. But with the help of the new addition of Respawn Anchor, players can now set a spawn point in Nether. This enables users to spawn back right again in Nether if they happen to die at the location using the respawn anchor block. The respawn anchor is renewable and stackable in nature and has a blast resistance up to 1,200.

Image courtesy - Minecraft Gamepedia

Respawn Achor recipe

Players need 3*3 crafting grid

Players need 6 blocks of crying obsidian, which can be acquired from Nether.

Players need 3 blocks of glowstone

Place 3 block of crying obsidian in the top row of 3*3 crafting grid.

Place 3 blocks of crying obsidian in the lower row of 3*3 crafting grid

Place 3 blocks of glowstone in the middle row of the 3*3 crafting grid

Minecraft Respawn Anchor Block can be crafted by placing blocks in the above format

How to use the Minecraft Respawn Anchor

The addition of the Respawn Anchor in Minecraft allows players to respawn in the Nether area, which was previously impossible. Though it is possible now, there a few steps which need to be followed in order to respawn in Nether. Here is how players can use Respawn Anchor block to respawn in Nether -

When players have the respawn anchor block and is right-clicked upon with the glowstone then the texture of the block will change. Because of the glowstone, it will start emitting light at level three.

Using four glowstone, one can charge the respawn anchor block.

It is crucial to charge the respawn anchor in order to use it.

When fully charged, it will indicate a green dial on the side of the surface. The indication is a sign that the respawn anchor can be used to set the spawning point.

This means when a player dies in Nether, they will spawn next to the anchor block to which the spawning point was earlier set.

For setting a spawn point every time, one charge gets used from the anchor block. Thus, users have to recharge it after every spawn.

