How To Save File Location In Valheim? Learn How To Save Your Progess

One of the most popular co-op survival games, Valheim recently topped the charts of Steam by entering into the list of top 10 games. The open-world game is on the top list for both the Global and English-language best-seller lists. The game is inspired by the Vikings culture, but it offers a new approach in which players have to fight mythic monsters in the afterlife. However, as the game continues to awe the players, many new joiners are wondering about how to save file location in Valheim. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to save file location in Valheim?

Many players are finding it quite difficult to understand the Valheim save file location in the game. The save file location helps users to start from where they left the game without having to start over again. But, first players need to know how to save their progression in the co-op survival game. And, a Reddit user who goes by the game TupperwareNinja mentioned in one of his posts that saving the file is quite easy. All a player needs to do is just press Esc and then the F5 function key. Now, type IAmCheater and press Save.

Once you know how to save your game data, you can locate it with a simple process. At first, you need to show hidden folders in Windows. It is important to enabling Show Hidden Files, Folders. The process can be quite complex, but all you need to do is follow the instructions given below -

First, open File Explorer from the taskbar

Now, select View and then head to the Options

Once there, click on Change folder and search options

Then, select the View tab and, in Advanced settings, select Show Hidden Files, Folders and Drives, and select OK.

You can now access the saved file easily and start your game where you left it the last time you played.

This is how your Valheim Save File Location may look like - C:\Users\<<My Username>>\AppData\LocalLow\IronGate\Valheim\Dedicated

%USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\IronGate\Valheim\characters\*.fch

