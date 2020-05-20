Overwatch Patch Notes 1.48: What Time Does Overwatch Anniversary 2020 Start?

The Overwatch Anniversary event has arrived as a part of the latest patch 1.48. The full patch notes have been released by Blizzard detailing all the changes across PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. The update brings a host of quality changes along with a long list of tweaks on live servers.

Developers have stated that the Overwatch patch 1.48 is a rebase and will require a relatively large download across platforms, meaning that it may take some extra time to download.

The game has its fourth anniversary this year which will be celebrated with a bunch of brand new items. This includes a number of Legendary skins such as the Dragoon Mercy, Masquerade Reaper, and the Little Red Ashe, among many others. Players will also be able to participate in weekly anniversary challenges to earn more exciting rewards including the Carbon Fiber Sigma, the Masked Man McCree and Fleur de Lis Widowmaker.

Also Read | Apex Legends Season 5 Bugs Continue To Plague The Game; Respawn Addresses The Issue

Overwatch Anniversary start time

The Overwatch Anniversary event is finally live. The event has been titled Overwatch Anniversary 2020 and it sees the return of all the seasonal brawls and seasonal cosmetics that we have seen in the past.

Overwatch patch notes 1.48

Here’s a complete list of Overwatch patch notes 1.48:

General Updates

Feature Update: Improved Communications Wheel

The latest patch update has added a bunch of communication options which will allow users to customize their interactions in the game. Players will need to go to Options, then Controls and navigate to the Communication Wheel section to pick their favourites.

A number of new options have been added to customize the Communications Wheel

Shortcuts customization is now available; Players can choose from a set of 26 different communication options

More keybindings have been added to the game to support extra voiceover lines

Developers have changed the way communication wheel throttling works in the game. Players will be able to use up to 3 communication wheel actions in rapid succession; however, there will be a delay between subsequent communications

Feature Update: Patch Notes In-Client

Players will now be able to read about the latest changes made to the game from within. Developers have stated that they have wanted users across all the platforms to have easier access to this information.

When players click on the Patch Notes button, it will display the patch notes. This will not require a dedicated web browser

Patch Notes will be displayed as "new" whenever a new game update is available

Custom Games Updates

Existing Share Codes can now be re-uploaded with new Custom Game Settings. This requires the same original owner

Skirmish will override the Control Points that are valid on Control Maps

Also Read | How To Use Charge Towers In Apex Legends Season 5 To Boost Ultimate Ability?

General

Players will now get an in-game notice to thank them for their cheat report if their report results in an action

New buttons have been added to Control map dropships to enable players to reset basketballs

Play of the Game - A slew of scoring factors have been re-tuned to emphasize on more active participation in fights

Competitive Updates

The Competitive Deathmatch Season 3 has started. Players will now be able to participate in 8-player free for all Death matches to get a rank and rewards. This will run through June 10, 2020.

Hero Updates

Ana

The Biotic Rifle healing has been reduced from 75 to 70

Ashe

The Viper - The Secondary Fire will reach its max zoom halfway through Ashe's aim down sights, instead of at the conclusion

Bastion

Configuration - Sentry:

Spread has been decreased by 10%

Shots until the max spread reduction has been decreased from 60 to 40

Self-Repair:

Resource drain rate has been increased by 20%

Healing per second has been increased from 75 to 90

D.Va

General - Functionality has been restored to allow D.Va to maintain her current aim pitch at the time of de-meching.

Doomfist

Seismic Slam

You can now hold down the Ability 2 button to use Seismic Slam

When you land very close to or you're on top of the enemies, they will be pushed in front/away from the Doomfist slightly, instead of ending up beside/behind Doomfist

The Aerial Seismic Slam will no longer have a slight acceleration time. This will make it arrive at the destination in a more reliable manner

Echo

General - Echo's head hit volume height has been reduced.

Junkrat

Concussion Mine

Projectile speed has been increased from 20 to 25

Ricochet distance off of enemy players has been reduced to a great extent

Total Mayhem

Bomb detonation time has been reduced from 1 sec to 0.7

Bombs spread has been increased to 50%

Mei

Cryo-Freeze - it will behave like Mei's Ice Wall when it comes down to interactions. Cryo-Freeze will block line of sight and collision in much the same way

Mercy

Caduceus Staff - Healing per second has been increased from 50 to 55

Moira

Biotic Orb

Damage radius has been reduced from 5 to 4 meters

Projectile speed has been increased from 16 to 20

Projectile duration has been reduced from 10 to 7 seconds

Reinhardt

General - Reinhardt's head hit volume height has been reduced. This will make it harder to hit him in the head from the back

Zenyatta

Orb of Discord - The damage amplification has been increased from 25% to 30%

Also Read | Apex Legends The First Piece Hampered By Server Outages; Respawn Issues Fix

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed a bug that will allow voice lines from the opposing side to be heard at Hero Select screens on certain maps

Fixed an issue where some arcade game modes were not storing or displaying stats in order

Custom Game Filter - Changed the custom game filter

Fixed an issue that led to per-hero Friendly Outline settings not applying correctly in certain cases

Maps

MEKA Base - Fixed an issue that allowed Sombra to translocate to an unintended location close to the capture point

Downtown - Fixed a bug that allowed Sombra to place her translocator in a number of unintended spots

Havana

Fixed an issue that prevented Genji and Hanzo from consistently being able to do wall climbs in a number of locations near point A

King's Row

Fixed an issue that caused Orisa's Protective Barrier to fall through the floor when deployed at a specific spot close to Point B

Heroes

Baptiste

Fixed an issue where players could stand on immortality field

Doomfist

Fixed a visual issue with Doomfist's primary fire animation when in the Graviton Surge

Fixed a bug where McCree's roll would cause Uppercut to not lift him to the proper height

Fixed a bug where hitting Sombra with a Rocket Punch would not put hack on cooldown if it was used at the time

Fixed an animation pop when doing an aerial slam from a certain range

Holding secondary ability will now also trigger the ground version of Seismic Slam when it gets valid

Fixed a bug where sometimes Seismic Slam would not trigger if Doomfist was on a slippery surface

Echo

Fixed an issue where certain effects caused by Duplicated heroes were not always removing themselves after 3 seconds

Fixed an issue where an Amplification Matrix failed to boost damage during the 3 second linger window after Duplicate came to an end

Fixed an issue that caused a Graviton Surge created by clone Echo to stop showing the visual effects when Duplicate came to an end

Fixed an issue causing Echo to be credited with a "Double Kill" on a single kill when playing with a damage scalar > 100%

Fixed an issue where kills done by cloned heroes after Duplicate had ended failed to count towards the Duplicated Kills stat

Fixed an issue where the Hacked effect on health packs that were hacked by an Echo Duplicating a Sombra would be coloured wrong after her ultimate ended

Fixed an issue where Sticky Bombs would sometimes deal damage through the shields

Fixed an issue where after using Call Mech, a Duplicated D.Va would use incorrect voice lines

Genji

When Genji reflects Reinhardt's fire strike, it will now be able to swap team colouration from Reinhardt's POV

Fixed an issue where Genji wouldn't receive credit for kills done by a deflected Hanzo Dragonstrike

Mei

Fixed an issue where enemy Mei's Icewall would appear in the incorrect colour in FFA modes

Fixed interactions between friendly Mei's Cryo-Freeze and various abilities

Mercy

Fixed a bug that caused player nameplates to be invisible when Mercy's beam target is afflicted by Ana's Biotic Grenade and ally colourblind colours is enabled

Fixed a bug where Mercy could lose ultimate charge in custom games with a damage scalar under 100%

Zarya

Fixed an issue where Zarya's bubble wouldn't purge the visual effects of someone hit by a Venom Mine

Zenyatta

Fixed an issue that would cause a pink object to pop up at the top of the screen for Zenyatta while wearing his Zen-nakji skin

Workshop

Fixed an issue where values were often being counted multiple times towards a script's total element count

Also Read | TFT Patch Notes 10.10 Brings New Galactic Armory And Changes To Strong Tier 1 Champions

Image credits: Overwatch