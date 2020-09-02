Madden 21 Glitches Becomes The Game's Main Talking Point; Fans Call It 'infuriating'

Madden is evidently one of the most prominent gaming franchises ever but that does not stop it from losing its fanbase with every yearly edition. The game has fallen off the radar for many fans, evident with the declining sales. This year around with the Madden 21's release, fans are having a similar experience of glitches as seen in previous versions. The string of glitches in the game has kicked off since back in 2016 with the release of Madden 17, the glitches are the one thing in the game that has been constant through the years even if the fans are not. Read below to know about the Madden 21 glitches below -

Madden 21 glitches

Madden 21 released back on August 25, 2020, and quickly became one of the most unappreciated renditions of the NFL game. As a matter of fact, the game has been criticised so widely by fans that it ended up becoming one of the lowest-rated games ever with 0.3 aggregated user ratings on Metascore. Reviewers and gamers across the internet have slammed the game for being laced with glitches and not being an improvement from its predecessor in any way. As of now, glitches reported on the internet by gamers include frame drops, unfinished graphics, control error and graphic overlays. It is evident that Madden has continued its string of glitches int he game with the latest iteration.

Image courtesy - Madden 21 Metacritic review page

A quick glance at the Madden 21 gameplay can confirm that the game looks straight out of the 2007-08 gaming era when shady graphics could be excused in the wake of inferior technologies. However, players are not having it in 2020 and are generally disappointed with the laziness shown by developers who have in one sense 'copy-pasted' the new iteration of the game from the previous versions. To prove the point of the developer reusing content from the previous game for Madden 21, a Twitter user shared a comparison video where the graphics from Madden from 2017 and 2020 look exactly the same. Check it out below along with some other glitches of the game which has left the internet complaining about Madden 21 -

This problem has persisted for years. As great as Madden 08 was, you can pick up Madden 07 and not notice much of difference.



Speaking of not seeing much of a difference, this side-by-side comparison of Superbowl celebrations between Madden 17-20 is very sad. #nfldropea pic.twitter.com/nbP5minXnr — Nomar Mendoza (@TheNomarMendoza) August 30, 2020

Madden 21’s glitches are here and they are just as infuriating as the ones in the past pic.twitter.com/kOFoIrTPQC — Going Deep Podcast (@goingdeep) August 30, 2020

