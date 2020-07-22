Where Is R3 On PS4 Controller? Learn Where To Find The L3 & R3 Buttons

Sony Interactive Entertainment's PlayStation 4 is amongst the most successful ventures of gaming console until now. The PS4 keeps gaining more and more popularity with each passing day and many people joining the gaming community of PlayStation. However, a new user who has never held a PS4 control ever in their hand will find it difficult to operate the controller. However, do not worry, it is no rocket science to operate it and you will get hold of it in just a matter of a few days. Nevertheless, you would have to continue to learn more and more about. Many players especially new ones who have just bought the PS4 game console find it difficult to use PlayStation 4 Controller and they often wonder "where is R3 on PS4 Controller?" If you are wondering about the L3 and R3 button, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Where is R3 on PS4 Controller?

The PS4 controller has a unique name termed as DualShock 4 and it is no shame to admit that for the first time, it is hard to understand everything. As you can see so many buttons and two Analog sticks on it, any person would overlook the L3 and R3 buttons on PS4 remote. Well, even after having a brief look at the DualShock 4, it is hard to say which one is the R3 button.

Image ~ Shutterstock

However, hiding in the plain sight, the L3 button and R3 button on PS4 Controller are located inside the Analog sticks. To check, just press the Analog sticks and you will hear a ticking or a clicking sound on it. That is where these buttons were hiding. The right Analogue-stick is R3 button on PS4 remote and the left Analog-stick is the L3 button.

Apart from this, the PS5 is all set to hit the market and all the fans and players of the gaming community are waiting eagerly. The console is said to launch by the end of Holiday season 2020. The recent PS5 online event revealed many games coming on the platform for you.

