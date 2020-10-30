How To Take Pictures In Watch Dogs: Legion On PC And Gaming Consoles?

Watch Dogs: Legion has become one of the most-talked-about video games since releasing on October 29. The open-world hacker from Ubisoft comes with significant improvements over its predecessor and allows fans to explore the futuristic London. The video game also features a number of quests and missions that players can complete throughout the campaign. On your gameplay journey, you will also be tasked with taking pictures of evidence for certain side missions.

This can be done using the Photo Mode feature which can be accessed through the Character Wheel. With the help of the feature, players can also capture a variety of action shots of the iconic city. So, let us show you how to take pictures in our Watch Dogs: Legion guide.

How to take pictures in Watch Dogs: Legion?

If you are on a PC platform, you can easily enter the Photo Mode by pressing the F2 key on the keyboard and start clicking pictures. From here, you also can make adjustments to the camera and try out all the available settings within the mode.

If you are on a gaming console, it might seem a bit tricky to access the Photo Mode; however, the process is quite simple. All you need to do is open the Character Wheel and press down on the D-Pad. Here, you will see three options - Photo Mode, Camera, and Gallery.

You need to press the corresponding button prompt next to the Photo Mode and start taking shots. You can also select the 'Camera' option to take pictures. However, with the Photo Mode feature, you will be able to capture sweeping action shots of your surroundings. The Photo Mode also offers the ability to pause moments, allowing you to capture the best shots.

You can also play around with a bunch of advanced options in the mode which allows you to check out stickers, adjustment brightness, the depth of field, focus, and more. You can head over to 'Gallery' from the menu option to check out all of your pictures.

Image credits: Ubisoft