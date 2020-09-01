Who Has Most Wins In Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout? Who Is Statistically The Best?

Mediatonic’s brand new title Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been out for a few weeks now and has already become one of the most successful video games. It has been able to garner a decent following from all around the world during its very first week of release and it continues to make headlines as it attracts more and more followers with every passing day.

One of the things that makes the title all the more successful is its simplistic controls and gameplay mechanics which comes with graphics-rich visuals. And while this makes it more accessible to the gaming fans in general, it has also grabbed the attention of top streamers from within the gaming community and influencers who are seen flocking to the latest party battle royale to make their mark and set the records.

Who has the most wins in Fall Guys?

Prominent Twitch streamer DrLupo is the one who holds the most wins in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout which makes him the ‘Fallen One’ or simply the best Fall Guys player in the world right now.

While securing a single win in Fall Guys may seem like a big challenge, DrLupo was able to get an astonishing 58 wins, which is clearly a lot for a highly competitive game like Fall Guys.

DrLupo also took to his Twitter handle recently to share a small video announcing that he is statistically the best player in the game. During the video, he was also seen showcasing the cool new outfit that he was rewarded for his efforts. The unique costume is that of P-Body, who is one of the co-op robots from Portal 2. Here’s a look:

If you haven't played the new Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and wish to check it out, you can get it for Windows PC via Valve's Steam and for PS4 from the PlayStation Store. The title is also set to arrive on mobile devices with rumours suggesting that it will also eventually arrive on other major platforms like the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store