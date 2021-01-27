How To Turn Friends Into Enemies In Bitlife? Here Is A Brief Guide For This Task

The Bitlife app got released on September 29, 2018, for the iOS platform and since it was released there have been a lot of different types of updates for the improvement of the game. As for the Android version, it was released on the 5th of February in 2019. Continue reading this article to find out how to make enemies in Bitlife and more.

How to Turn Friends into Enemies in Bitlife?

Bitlife is a life simulator game which is most commonly known as BitLifeApp on social media. The game is text-based and was initially made for the iOS platform by the developer named Candywriter. Even though the game is text-based, it manages to create a simulator which gives the players a decent level of control in terms of playability. As it is a life simulator, so the objective of the game is to live a life while trying to overcome all the difficulties. A new challenge is now available which is known as The Mean Girls Challenge. Here are all the rules fo this challenge:

Be Female

Join the Mean Girls clique

Start rumours about 10+ friends

Turn 10+ friends into enemies

Insult 10+ classmates

In order to complete the Mean Girls challenge, the players firstly will have to create a female character during the character creation stage. Follow these steps after that:

Now you will have to start creating rumours about more than 10 friends.

To do this, all you need to do is go into relationships then find and click on one of your friends.

After you are done with finding your friend, you need to scroll to the bottom and there will be the rumour tab.

Finish this objective and after that you need to turn 10 plus into enemies next.

For the task of turning your friends into enemies, you will have to click one of your friends and scroll to the bottom.

At the bottom of the tab, there will be something called "change our status"

Finally, click on it and select the enemy option to change your status with your friend to enemy.

