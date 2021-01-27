How To Turn Friends Into Enemies In Bitlife? Here Is A Brief Guide For This Task

Quick links:
The Bitlife app got released on September 29, 2018, for the iOS platform and since it was released there have been a lot of different types of updates for the improvement of the game. As for the Android version, it was released on the 5th of February in 2019. Continue reading this article to find out how to make enemies in Bitlife and more.
Bitlife is a life simulator game which is most commonly known as BitLifeApp on social media. The game is text-based and was initially made for the iOS platform by the developer named Candywriter. Even though the game is text-based, it manages to create a simulator which gives the players a decent level of control in terms of playability. As it is a life simulator, so the objective of the game is to live a life while trying to overcome all the difficulties. A new challenge is now available which is known as The Mean Girls Challenge. Here are all the rules fo this challenge:
In order to complete the Mean Girls challenge, the players firstly will have to create a female character during the character creation stage. Follow these steps after that:
