How To Unlock Agents In Valorant? Check Out This Guide To Find Out The Two Methods

Valorant is a 5v5 tactical shooter game in which the players take the role of a character known as an “agent”. The game started off as a closed beta period which had limited access on April 7, 2020. It was later on released officially on June 2, 2020. There are currently fourteen agents in the game: Breach, Brimstone, Cypher, Jett, Killjoy, Omen, Phoenix, Raze, Reyna, Sage, Skye, Sova, Viper, and Yoru. Each of these agents has four unique abilities and it includes one ultimate ability as well.

How to Unlock Agents in Valorant?

When you start the game, you can see that there are two circles at the top left corner of the screen on the main menu. The first one is for the Ignition Battle Pass and the second one is a tier-based levelling system from which you can unlock Valorant agents.

When the player reaches level 5 and level 10, the game will show the players a prompt automatically asking if they want to unlock a new agent. In case you don't get that option, just go to the Collection tab and select the Agents that you want to unlock. In order to get higher in the tiers, you can just keep playing games and earn XP as these are required to keep ascending into higher tiers.

After you are done with unlocking both the free agents, you will have to resort to a different way to unlock more agents. Here are the steps to do that:

First of all, you need to go to the Agents sub-menu. This can be found under the Collection tag,

Here you will see a prompt that says 'Activate Contract' under the agents tab. These are the ones that are still locked.

Now you need to activate the contract of the third agent that you want.

Keep playing games in order to earn more XP and level up that contract to level five.

Once that is completed, you will unlock your next agent.

You also have the option to spend money for unlocking them right away.

