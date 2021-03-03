Pokemon Go Therian Landorus: What Type Of Moves Does This Legendary Pokemon Have?

Landorus (Therian) is a legendary Ground & Flying-type Pokemon. It is vulnerable to Ice and Water moves. Its strongest moveset is Rock Throw & Earth Power and has a Max CP of 3,922. The Pokedex tells that from the forces of lightning and wind, this Pokemon creates energy to give nutrients to the soil and make the land abundant. Continue reading the article for full information on Therian Landorus as of the latest Pokemon Go Update.

Also read | Ninja Loses Followers: Now Not Even On The List Of Top 50 Streamers On The Platform

Pokemon Go Therian Landorus

Also read | 8-year-old Kid Is World's Youngest-ever Paid Fortnite Player, After Signing With Team 33

Therian Landorus is a legendary Ground and Flying-type Pokemon who has a max CP of 4434, an attack of 289, a defence of 179 and stamina of 205 in Pokemon Go. It was introduced in Generation 5 in the Unova region. Therian Landorus is weak against Ice and Water-type moves. Landorus is boosted by Sunny and Windy weather. Landorus's (Therian) best moves are Mud Shot and Earth Power (19.69 DPS). Here are some more best movesets of this Pokemon:

Mud Shot + Earth Power - DPS => 19.69

Rock Throw + Earth Power - DPS => 18.04

Mud Shot + Outrage - DPS => 17.96

Rock Throw + Outrage - DPS => 16.93

Rock Throw + Focus Blast - DPS => 16.65

Rock Throw + Rock Slide - DPS => 16.53

Mud Shot + Rock Slide - DPS => 15.58

Mud Shot + Focus Blast - DPS => 15.49

Pokemon Go Therian Landorus

Base stats Attack - 289 Defence - 179 Stamina - 205

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 1,681 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 2,241 Level 30 Max wild - 3,362 Level 40 3,922

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 2,801 Level 35 (wild) - 3,642

Max HP Level 40 - 173

Size Height - 1.5 m Weight - 68 kg

Other Base capture rate - 2% Base flee rate - 1% Buddy walk distance - 20 km



Therian Landorus Additional stats

Generation - Generation 5

Category - Legendary

Base Flee Rate - 1%

Buddy Distance - 20 km

Pokédex Height - 1.5 m

Pokédex Weight - 68.0 kg

Can be put in a gym? - No

Can be transfered? - Yes

Stardust cost for Second Charge move - 100000

Candy cost for Second Charge move - 100

Also read | Persona 5 Strikers Love Supreme: Here Is Guide For Love Supreme Request

Also read | PS Now March 2021: Here's The List Of PS Plus Free Games Coming To The Service In March