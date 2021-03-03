Pokemon Go Therian Landorus: What Type Of Moves Does This Legendary Pokemon Have?

Quick links:
Landorus (Therian) is a legendary Ground & Flying-type Pokemon. It is vulnerable to Ice and Water moves. Its strongest moveset is Rock Throw & Earth Power and has a Max CP of 3,922. The Pokedex tells that from the forces of lightning and wind, this Pokemon creates energy to give nutrients to the soil and make the land abundant. Continue reading the article for full information on Therian Landorus as of the latest Pokemon Go Update.
Therian Landorus is a legendary Ground and Flying-type Pokemon who has a max CP of 4434, an attack of 289, a defence of 179 and stamina of 205 in Pokemon Go. It was introduced in Generation 5 in the Unova region. Therian Landorus is weak against Ice and Water-type moves. Landorus is boosted by Sunny and Windy weather. Landorus's (Therian) best moves are Mud Shot and Earth Power (19.69 DPS). Here are some more best movesets of this Pokemon:
