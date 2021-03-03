Persona 5 Strikers King Frost: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About This Boss

Quick links:
King Frost is the third Powerful Shadow mini-boss enemy that the players will have to defeat in Persona 5 Strikers. Players will come across this boss at Sapporo’s Jail. This shadow can only be encountered when Powerful Shadow requests are made available by Lavenza. Continue reading to know more about this mini-boss as of the latest Persona 5 strikers update.
The third bonus boss Request in Persona 5 Strikers is known as “Make Way for the Frozen King”. This will task the players with battling against King Frost in the Sapporo Jail. The level of this boss will be somewhere around 65. The weaknesses and strengths of this mini-boss are as follows: He can drain Ice, he is able to nullify Bless, and is weak to Fire.
Most of his attacks are Ice-based, along with the Gun-based Flash Bomb and also a basic attack. At the start, he will be simple enough to battle against and his attacks are easy to dodge. Almost all of the Personas will be able to deal with him. In case you need cover then you can make use of the ice blocks around the field.
