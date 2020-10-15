FFXIV: How To Unlock Bozjan Southern Front In Final Fantasy 14?

The 5.35 Patch of Final Fantasy XIV was recently released and features a number of additions that players can course through the game. It has introduced a new level of upgrade surrounding the Save The Queen Relic Weapons and Skysteel Tools along with the new 72 players instanced duty named the Bozjan Southern Front.

The Bozjan Southern Front is the latest playable content introduced in Final Fantasy XIV and is dominantly based around to upgrade the relic weapons of a player. However, players need not break their heads over the unlocking of Bozjan Southern Front as it is a simple process. Read to know how to unlock the Bozjan Southern Front in Final Fantasy XIV -

How to open Bozjan Southern Front?

The Bozjan Souther Frint appears to be unlocked in Gangos as the last relic quest chain is completed. Thus, players wishing to enter the front need to have completed a number of quests. These quests are tied into the last relic quest chain. The first quest which needs to be completed to open the Bozjan Southern Front is 'The Bozja Incident'. It is the story-centric portion of the 'Save the Queen' quest. The second quest which is needed to be completed is the 'Fire in the Forge' which allows players to get their hands on a relic weapon.

Besides this, players also need to have completed the main scenario quest named 'Vow of Virtue, Deeds of Cruelty' which was included in the 5.1 patch. If all of these quests have already been completed by the player, then they simply need to head to Gangos via the Doman Enclave and head to speak to Sjeros. Players will be directed to the ferry which leads to the Southern Front by Sjeros, however, players need to ensure that they have spoken to Garolt before leaving.

Once players are inside the front, they will be given a tutorial of how to deal with the quest. Whereas, the quest-chain tutorial will also introduce the players to all the major mechanics surrounding the zone. While entering the Bozjan Southern Front is easy if all the quests required are completed, players will always need to head to Gangos before getting to the Southern Front.