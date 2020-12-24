How To Unlock DMR 14 In Warzone? Learn More About DMR 14 Loadout In Warzone

Warzone, the battle royal entry of Call of Duty has become an extremely competitive online multiplayer game. Players that are new are getting bombarded by the veterans. The difference between a professional and an amateur is extremely high, and this makes a player think twice while joining a new game too late. Players should get well versed with the weapon schemes to get better at their game. Many of the players have been asking how to unlock DMR 14 in Warzone.

How to Unlock DMR 14 in Warzone?

DMR 14 can be a very important weapon for the players to have in their arsenal. It takes inspiration from the iconic M14 and provides the players with a pretty decent Fire Rate, Aim Down Sight (ADS), and bullet velocity. Since the weapons from Cold War have added to Warzone in Season 1, players can now get their hands on the DMR 14 in the Warzone maps and create havoc in the map. Players can get their hands on this weapon by opening a random pack and hoping for the DMR 14 to spawn for them.

Best DMR 14 Loadout in Warzone

Players should always be well versed with multiple load-outs for several weapons in the game. This gives the player an upper hand on their opponents and also helps them learn which weapons suit their playstyle the most. For the Best DMR 14 Loadout in Warzone the player needs to keep in mind the DMR 14 Class, DMR 14 Loadout, and DMR 14 attachments. Here’s what the player needs to create the Best DMR 14 loadout in Cold War:

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Barrel: 20.8″ Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Unlimited Juggernaut Glitch in Warzone

Juggernauts are powerful in Warzone. They provide the player with a minigun, added health boost, and a ground pound ability which absolutely devastating. Having an unlimited number of Juggernauts in Warzone can be very helpful for some people but extremely annoying for others. Here’s how to do the unlimited Juggernaut glitch.

First, the players will have to do the Downtown easter egg and they will receive a Juggernaut canister.

The player shouldn’t activate this then and there, they should wait and look for the killstreak.

Once they have collected the Killstreak, it is all about timing, players have to activate the Juggernaut and the killstreak at the same time.

When it is performed successfully, players will receive an outrageous amount of Juggernaut canisters at their dispersal to create extreme havoc in Warzone.

