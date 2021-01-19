How To Unlock Knives In Scott Pilgrim Vs The World Game? Know Details

Scott Pilgrim vs The World game came out in 2010 for the PS3 and the Xbox 360, however, on January 14, 2021, the developers released the game on PS5 and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. Currently, it is the game's 10-year anniversary of the side scroller brawler that was inspired by the comic and movie. Scott Pilgrim vs The World game is still considered to be one of the best sides scroller licensed games to date. For the longest time players weren’t able to download the game as it was only available on the previous-gen consoles. However, many players who joined the game are wondering about how to unlock Knives in Scott Pilgrim vs The World game. So, here is all you need to know.

How to unlock Knives in Scott Pilgrim vs The World game?

To unlock Knives in Scott Pilgrim vs The World game all you need to do is first link the game to an existing Ubisoft account. As we all know, this game is currently only available through Ubisoft's store on the PC. So, as soon as you have loaded the game, Knives will be unlocked immediately. However, for non PC users, the process game be a slightly different one

If you use Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One players, you need to go to the Main Menu. From there you will find a Ubisoft Connect option. Now, just select the Log-in or Sign-in button. Then, select whichever option is suitable and you will be guided to the UPlay store. Then, all you need to do is exit out from the menu and return to the game, and you will see Knives unlocked.

This game will be coming on to the current consoles for a special occasion and just for this special occasion, the developers have provided the players with 3 different editions of the game that they can purchase. Here is the Scott Pilgrim Vs The World Price for all editions:

Standard Edition: 35$

Classic Edition: 55$ - It contains a full-colour instruction booklet, deluxe plastic clamshell case with a reversible cover sheet, sticker sheet, physical soundtrack CD, a commemorative concert ticket, and an overworld map.

K.O. edition: 140$ - It contains whatever was included in the Classic Edition plus a roadie collector's case box with working lights and sound. It also includes Sex Bob-omb guitar picks, an enamel pin, and full-sized wooden drumsticks.

