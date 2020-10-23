How To Unlock Suit Up Emote In Fortnite? Follow These Steps To Gain Access To This Emote

Fortnite Season 4 brought a lot of superheroes into the game. This also brought numerous challenges, battle pass skins, built-in emotes, and various cosmetics which are totally unique to each of the heroes. Players can easily access them through the awakening challenges which are a series of three total tasks. All that needs to be done is finishing these challenges while equipping the skin of that specific superhero.

How to Unlock Suit up Emote in Fortnite

Just like every other awakening challenge, the Fortnite iron man suit up challenge also needs to be completed while having the superhero skin equipped during the required tasks. Below mentioned are all the tasks that need to be finished:

For the first step, players need to find a Whiplash car and reach a top speed of 88 on the speedometer. These whiplash cars can be found around Sweaty Sands, and also in the south location of Craggy Cliffs.

After finding the car, just find a long empty road and try to reach the speed limit. Using a boost can be a faster way to reach 88mph speed.

Now while having the Tony Stark skin equipped, the players need to use an upgrade bench. Locating these upgrade benches is easy as they can be found all around the Fortnite map. To be precise, at least one can be found at almost every one of the named Points of Interests. Just gather enough materials and then upgrade a weapon.

Lastly, the players will have to find Tony's workshop. For this, go to the main building at Stark Industries and there will be a garage door somewhere on the west side of the building. Destroying the garage door is a must for entering the workshop. Now use the Suit Up emote, which will transform your Tony Stark character into Iron Man. Now, this emote will be unlocked, and will be available for use at all times.



Fortnite Challenges for Week 9

Search Chests at Holly Hedges: 0/7

Eliminations at Slurpy Swamp: 0/3

Collect Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks: 0/5

Dance at the highest spot and the lowest spot on the map: 0/2

Land at Sharky Shell and finish top 25: 0/2

Knock back opponents with Shockwave Grenades: 0/3

Heal teammates with a Bandage Bazooka: 0/400

