WoW Shadowlands 9.0.3 Patch Notes Implement Necessary Hotfixes

Blizzard Entertainment has rolled out a new hotfix patch that addresses a wide range of issues that were plaguing the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion and WoW Classic. The gaming company has confirmed that some of the changes arriving with the new WoW update will take effect right after updating to the latest version, while certain changes will be implemented over time. Here's a look at everything you will get with the new WoW Shadowlands 9.0.3 update.

Also Read | Adopt Me Adds Neon Snow Owl With New Christmas Update: Know How To Access

WoW Shadowlands patch notes

Here's the official list of changes that will be made with the latest WoW Shadowlands patch:

Covenants

'Replenish the Reservoir' and 'Return Lost Souls' are the two weekly quests that will now appear as a part of the player Covenant Campaigns.

The Soulbind abilities which generate loot such as Nature's Splendor (Niya Soulbind) will no longer generate loot from the enemies that do not drop loot, such as summoned enemies.

Also Read | What Is VoxlBlade On Roblox? How To Play The Game On Your Device?

Dungeons and Raids

Castle Nathria - Stone Legion Generals

Players with Anima Injection, Anima Infection, Volatile Anima Injection or Volatile Anima Infection will no longer be able to pick Anima Orbs and Massive Anima Orb.

An issue has been resolved where the Wicked Blade would fail to follow the targeted players correctly when on Normal difficulty mode.

Stone Legion Skirmisher’s will cast Wicked Slaughter every 10 seconds on Mythic difficulty (previously set to 8 seconds).

Stone Legion Commando’s Volatile Stone Shell absorb shield has been brought down by 10% on Mythic difficulty

Plaguefall

Fungalmancer’s Binding Fungus can now be interrupted and has a cast time of 3 seconds (previously set to 6 seconds).

Fen Hatchling’s Clinging Infestation damage has been brought down by 50% per stack.

Fungi Stormer’s Fungistorm damage has been brought down by 20%.

Brood Ambusher’s Enveloping Webbing can now be interrupted.

Globgrog Health reduced by 10% on all difficulties. Reduced the health of Slimy Smorgasbord by 15% on Mythic difficulty.



Spires of Ascension

Forsworn Goliath health reduced by 25%.

Kyrian Dark-Praetor health reduced by 30%.

Etherdiver no longer uses the Maw-Touched Spittle ability.

Forsworn Helion no longer uses the Crescendo ability.

The Intimidated and Oppression debuffs are removed more quickly after the casting Lieutenant (Klotos, Lakesis or Astronos) has been defeated.

The Necrotic Wake

Amarth Tortured Echoes now expires after 30 seconds (was permanent), and its damage has been increased by 100% on Mythic difficulty.



Theater of Pain

Kul'tharok Grasping Hands now correctly appears at two locations. Fixed an issue that sometimes caused only one soul to become bound by Grasping Hands while two players stood at the spectral hands' location.

Mordretha, the Endless Empress Echoes of Carnage periodic damage reduced by 50% on Mythic difficulty. Dark Devastation cast time increased to 2.5 seconds (was 1.5 seconds) and increased the size of the casting visual effect to be more noticeable. Ghostly Charge cast time increased to 3.5 seconds (was 2 seconds).



Also Read | Doublecross Fortnite Skin: When Will It Return To The Fortnite Item Shop?

Items and Rewards

The Battle for Azeroth mission "Present Yourself" now awards the correct version of Stolen Present.

Torghast, Tower of the Damned

Anima Powers

Death Knight [With regional restarts] New Anima Power: Hungerstone – Death Strike heals for an additional 10% of your maximum health over 5 seconds. Can be obtained 3 times. [With regional restarts] Blightstone has been redesigned – Now increases the damage of your Blood Plague, Frost Fever, and Virulent Plague by 15%. Can be obtained 3 times (was 5). [With regional restarts] Creeping Decay now also reduces the damage enemies deal to you while inside Death and Decay by 10%. Can be obtained 3 times (was 5). [With regional restarts] Necromantic Bile has been redesigned – Now increases the damage of your Heart Strike, Obliterate, and Scourge Strike by 15%. Can be obtained 3 times (was 5). [With regional restarts] Skull Bloomer damage increased to 75% (was 50%) and now also increases the damage of Frost Strike and Death Strike. Can be obtained 3 times (was 5). [With regional restarts] Blood-tinged Poker now also increases the damage of Sacrificial Pact by 300%. [With regional restarts] Slick Ice has been removed.

Monk [With regional restarts] Maw-Darkened Slippers damage increased by 20% and now only deals damage when Rolling (was jumping and Rolling). [With regional restarts] Dowsing Rod has been redesigned – Standing in your Faeline Stomp reduces the damage you and your allies take by 10%, but Faeline Stomp’s length is reduced. [With regional restarts] Ever-tumbling Stone has been redesigned – When you activate this power, and whenever you change floors in Torghast, Roll grants immunity to all damage for 1 second per yard travelled.



Also Read | Genshin Impact 1.2 Release Date, Maintenance Period And Update Size

Image credits: World of Warcraft