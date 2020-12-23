WoW Patch Notes December 22: Hotfix Patch Adressess Issues With Dungeons, NPCs And More

Blizzard Entertainment had released a WoW update on December 21 to address a number of bugs and issues affecting both the WoW Classic and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion. Now, the developers have rolled out yet another hotfix patch that aims to fix a new batch of issues that have plagued the two titles. So, let us quickly walk you through all the changes coming with the new WoW patch notes Dec 22.

WoW patch notes Dec 22

Here's a look at all the WoW hotfixes coming with the latest update:

Achievements

Resolved an issue where some players that interacted with Anima Crystal Shards in Bastion were not receiving credit towards Shard Labor.

Auction House

Fixed an issue where Favorited items would disappear after a sudden disconnect.

Classes

Death Knight -Frost Heartstop Aura (PvP Talent) will no longer affect the cooldown of Gladiator's Medallion.

Mage Fixed an issue with Flow of Time (Conduit) not reducing the Shimmer (Talent) cooldown by the appropriate amount at higher item levels.



Covenants

Night Fae The enemies required for “Minions of Mueh’zala” now respawn faster.



Creatures and NPCs

Larion Treats can no longer be used in instances, nor can the larions aid you in instances.

Corrupted Cloudfeathers can no longer be skinned.

Dungeons and Raids

Castle Nathria [With regional restarts] Fixed an issue where players couldn’t summon party members with a Warlock portal inside Castle Nathria on Mythic difficulty.

Artificer Xy’mox Resolved an issue where abilities would change their sequence if Artificer Xy’mox changes phases before casting Dimensional Tear. Glyph of Destruction now applies to targets that are not in line of sight.

Lady Inerva Darkvein Warrior's Spell Reflect will no longer negate the Expose Desires ability.

Council of Blood Fixed an issue preventing Dancing Fever from being reapplied properly on Mythic difficulty.

Sire Denathrius Fixed an issue where Dusk Elegy was not correctly reducing incoming healing.

De Other Side Increased the time to complete the dungeon by 2 minutes on Mythic Keystone difficulty.

The Necrotic Wake The damage against enemies with Flesh Crafter’s Throw Cleaver no longer increases with stacks of Bolster from the Bolstering Affix on Mythic Keystone difficulty.

Sanguine Depths - Executor Tarvold Castigate now inflicts damage every 1 second (was 0.75 seconds).



Items and Rewards

Fixed an issue with Sephuz's Proclamation (Legendary Effect) granting its buff regardless of whether the crowd controlling ability was successful or not.

Player versus Player Vanndar Stormpike peered across the Alterac Valley battleground and saw that his adversary's health was 20% higher than his own. Not to be outdone, Vanndar has put in the work and increased his own health by 20%.

Torghast, Tower of the Damned - Anima Powers Multiple Elethium anima powers will no longer appear in the same Anima Cell. In addition, their elemental damage and healing penalties have been reduced to -25% (was -75%).



WoW Classic

Rogue's Bonescythe 8-Set bonus effect is now always consumed when Hemorrhage is used.

Image credits: Blizzard Website