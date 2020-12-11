How To Use Attribute Points In Cyberpunk 2077? Here's How To Utilise All Attribute Points

Cyberpunk 2077 has just been released and the fans are asking a lot of questions about the game. They are currently asking how to use attribute points in Cyberpunk 2077 because of the number of irregularities experienced by the players. So to answer their doubts about how to use attribute points in Cyberpunk 2077, we have listed all the information we had about it. Read more about Cyberpunk 2077.

How to use Attribute Points in Cyberpunk 2077?

Attribute Points are one of the most efficient ways to improve your character’s attributes in the game. These Attribute Points are earned by completing missions, quests and small activities throughout the game. The player scan uses these to pump a number of Attribute Points into Cool (a stealth-related Attribute) character. The players will also get more options and perks to choose from in the Stealth tree. Attribute Points can also be put into Reflexes which is basically a handgun-related Attribute, in order to get more Perks to choose from in the Handguns tree. We have listed all the Attributes in the game along with their stats.

Attribute and their Related stats

Body: Health, Stamina

Reflexes: Damage per second (DPS), Crit Chance

Cool: Crit damage, Resistances, Detection Time

Technical Ability: Armor

Intelligence: Cyberdeck RAM

More about Cyberpunk 2077

To improve your gaming experience, we have also listed the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements. All the data and the pictures have been taken from Cyberpunk 2077 official website.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a new role-playing video game that has created much excitement amongst the gaming community. The game has been released on December 10, 2020. It has been created by and published by CD Projekt. The game is available for gaming platforms like PS, PC and Xbox. It will also have a new version of the game when the new generation gaming consoles hit the market during the second half of 2020. Apart from Cyperpunk 2077, CD Projekt has also been involved in some other popular games like The Witcher game franchise. After their The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red was successful enough to generate the funding and support for the massively ambitious project, Cyberpunk 2077. There have been some rumours of a follow-up game in the franchise, a The Witcher 4, which have started circulating. The game's popularity totally depends on the decades of well-developed storylines and spectacular swordplay which was laid out by the makers of the games.

