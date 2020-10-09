Phasmophobia System Requirements For Windows PC: How To Download Game Through Steam?

Phasmophobia is finally available in Early Access ahead of its full release scheduled for 2021. The multiplayer co-op from Kinetic Games is a psychological horror and it promises an immersive experience to fans. The video game quickly become one of the most-streamed titles on Twitch and it continues to attract more takers due to its intriguing plot. Phasmophobia is currently available on Windows PC via Steam at just £10.99. If you are really interested to check out Phasmophobia, now would be the best time to purchase the game as the price will likely shoot up as the game approaches its full launch. However, before you make that decision, you need to make sure whether your system can actually run the video game. So, let us quickly walk you through the Phasmophobia PC requirements.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Lisa Build: Best Artifact And Weapon Build For The Intellectual Witch

Phasmophobia PC requirements

Minimum system specifications

Here is a look at the minimum requirements that your PC needs to meet to run Phasmophobia on low settings:

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit version)

Windows 10 (64-bit version) CPU: Intel (R) Core i5-4590 / AMD FX 8350

Intel (R) Core i5-4590 / AMD FX 8350 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Hard disk: 13 GB of available space

13 GB of available space Video card: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290

Also Read | Fortnite Week 7 Challenges Leaked: When Do Week 7 Challenges Come On Fortnite?

Recommended system specifications

Phasmophobia can still be played at lower PC settings, however, it is best to run Kinetic Games' newest psychological horror with higher PC specifications in order to avoid any kind of lags or issues you may experience during the campaign. So, we take you through the hardware specifications that are recommended for playing Phasmophobia on. Here is a look at the recommended specifications:

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit version)

Windows 10 (64-bit version) CPU: Intel (R) Core i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or higher

Intel (R) Core i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or higher RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Hard disk: 15 GB of available space

15 GB of available space Video card: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or higher

Also Read | Is Among Us On Xbox One? Will It Arrive On The Xbox Gaming Console?

Phasmophobia download for PC

Here are the steps to download Rogue Company on your PC:

Step 1: Head over to the Steam client on your PC and search for "Phasmophobia" (or click here to directly visit the page).

Step 2: Log in to your Steam account and tap 'Add to cart' to purchase the game

Step 3: Click on 'Purchase for Myself' and complete the payment.

Step 4: Now tap 'Install' and follow the on-screen instructions.

Once the installation is complete, the game will be added to your Library.

Also Read | Star Wars Squadrons Character Customization: How It Works And How To Go About It

Image credits: Steam Powered Store