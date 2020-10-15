Last Updated:

Phlebotomist Is The New Lethal Melee Weapon Coming To COD Warzone

Phlebotomist is a 'retrievable knife that is lethal on impact'. This new lethal weapon will be making its way into COD Warzone for the Halloween event.

COD Warzone, the popular multiplayer battle royale game, has a new event coming up for Halloween. COD Warzone will be hosting a Saw event for Halloween. Warzone must keep creating new events to keep the players engaged in the game. These events help the players gain some extra XP to level up in their battle pass. Limited-time events are extremely rewarding. The Halloween event will be getting a Saw bundle too, which will involve the Phlebotomist as a melee weapon in COD Warzone.

Phlebotomist in COD Warzone

Well-known leaker, ModernWarzone was responsible for the leak of the new weapon. The Phlebotomist is a retrievable knife which is lethal on contact according to the leaked information. The leak also gives us an idea of the Haunting in Verdansk event which has already been announced by Activision. The Phlebotomist will be part of the Saw pack. Here are all the other items that will be available in the Saw bundle:

  • Billy: Operator Skin
  • Confession: CR-56 AMAX Skin
  • Death Trap: Model 680 Skin
  • Phlebotomist: Combat Knife Skin
  • Pain Train: Truck Vehicle Skin
  • Let’s Play a Game: Charm
  • Play Me: Sticker
  • SAW: Calling Card
  • The Choice is Yours: Emblem
  • Spiral Cut: Spray

There is another bundle that will be available for COD Warzone’s Halloween event and that is the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Bundle. Here’s what will be available in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Bundle:

  • Skin Crawler (Leatherface) – Operator Skin
  • Family Heirloom: FiNN LMG Skin
  • Buzzkill: MP5 Skin
  • Meat Grinder: Combat Knife Skin
  • The Squealer: Vehicle Horn
  • Keychainsaw: Charm
  • Familiar Face: Sticker
  • Verdansk Chainsaw Massacre: Calling Card
  • Killer Portrait: Emblem
  • Nightmare Fuel: Spray

Warzone Bunker Locations

A brand new killstreak called Foresight has been added to Warzone in Season 6. This killstreak can only be activated through the bunkers. Here’s a list of Bunker locations and codes that will help the player get into these bunkers and equip the killstreak:

Bunker Locations

  • Bunker 1: Can be found on the northern end of the Junkyard region
  • Bunker 2: This one can also be found on the northern end of the Junkyard, in the middle of the Junkyard and Boneyard.
  • Bunker 3: This bunker can be found between the military base and dam in Bloc 23
  • Bunker 4: This bunker can be located on the southern end of the Junkyard region west of the Boneyard
  • Bunker 5: The 5th bunker can be located towards the south of the military base in the Lazoff Pass region
  • Bunker 6: The 6th bunker can be found towards the east of the quarry in Bloc 18
  • Bunker 7: Head towards the northeast side of the Verdansk stadium to find the 7th bunker
  • Bunker 8: For this bunker also head towards the northeast side of the Verdansk stadium in Bloc 18
  • Bunker 9: Move towards the northeast side of the prison in the southeast corner of the map for the 9th Bunker
  • Bunker 10: The 10th Bunker can be found towards the south of the park near the edge of the map

Bunker Codes

  • Warzone Prison shack code - 72948531
  • Warzone Farmland code - 49285163
  • South Junkyard - 97264138
  • North Junkyard - 87624851
  • Park (nuke) - 60274513
  • TV Station - 27495810

