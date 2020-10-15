Phlebotomist Is The New Lethal Melee Weapon Coming To COD Warzone

COD Warzone, the popular multiplayer battle royale game, has a new event coming up for Halloween. COD Warzone will be hosting a Saw event for Halloween. Warzone must keep creating new events to keep the players engaged in the game. These events help the players gain some extra XP to level up in their battle pass. Limited-time events are extremely rewarding. The Halloween event will be getting a Saw bundle too, which will involve the Phlebotomist as a melee weapon in COD Warzone.
Well-known leaker, ModernWarzone was responsible for the leak of the new weapon. The Phlebotomist is a retrievable knife which is lethal on contact according to the leaked information. The leak also gives us an idea of the Haunting in Verdansk event which has already been announced by Activision. The Phlebotomist will be part of the Saw pack. Here are all the other items that will be available in the Saw bundle:
There is a “SAW” bundle coming to #ModernWarfare and #Warzone with the Haunting of Verdansk event! pic.twitter.com/Laj8LKFRiT— ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) October 14, 2020
There is another bundle that will be available for COD Warzone’s Halloween event and that is the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Bundle. Here’s what will be available in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Bundle:
No slowing down in Season Six.— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 28, 2020
🚇 A new way to travel.
🦇 A powerful new pet.
💪 New operators for the fight.
🔪 A terrifying mid-season event.
Keep the pace up in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone with these new additions. pic.twitter.com/ItvpqSADad
A brand new killstreak called Foresight has been added to Warzone in Season 6. This killstreak can only be activated through the bunkers. Here’s a list of Bunker locations and codes that will help the player get into these bunkers and equip the killstreak:
