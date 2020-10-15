Phlebotomist Is The New Lethal Melee Weapon Coming To COD Warzone

COD Warzone, the popular multiplayer battle royale game, has a new event coming up for Halloween. COD Warzone will be hosting a Saw event for Halloween. Warzone must keep creating new events to keep the players engaged in the game. These events help the players gain some extra XP to level up in their battle pass. Limited-time events are extremely rewarding. The Halloween event will be getting a Saw bundle too, which will involve the Phlebotomist as a melee weapon in COD Warzone.

Phlebotomist in COD Warzone

Well-known leaker, ModernWarzone was responsible for the leak of the new weapon. The Phlebotomist is a retrievable knife which is lethal on contact according to the leaked information. The leak also gives us an idea of the Haunting in Verdansk event which has already been announced by Activision. The Phlebotomist will be part of the Saw pack. Here are all the other items that will be available in the Saw bundle:

Billy: Operator Skin

Confession: CR-56 AMAX Skin

Death Trap: Model 680 Skin

Phlebotomist: Combat Knife Skin

Pain Train: Truck Vehicle Skin

Let’s Play a Game: Charm

Play Me: Sticker

SAW: Calling Card

The Choice is Yours: Emblem

Spiral Cut: Spray

There is a “SAW” bundle coming to #ModernWarfare and #Warzone with the Haunting of Verdansk event! pic.twitter.com/Laj8LKFRiT — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) October 14, 2020

There is another bundle that will be available for COD Warzone’s Halloween event and that is the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Bundle. Here’s what will be available in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Bundle:

Skin Crawler (Leatherface) – Operator Skin

Family Heirloom: FiNN LMG Skin

Buzzkill: MP5 Skin

Meat Grinder: Combat Knife Skin

The Squealer: Vehicle Horn

Keychainsaw: Charm

Familiar Face: Sticker

Verdansk Chainsaw Massacre: Calling Card

Killer Portrait: Emblem

Nightmare Fuel: Spray

Warzone Bunker Locations

A brand new killstreak called Foresight has been added to Warzone in Season 6. This killstreak can only be activated through the bunkers. Here’s a list of Bunker locations and codes that will help the player get into these bunkers and equip the killstreak:

Bunker Locations

Bunker 1: Can be found on the northern end of the Junkyard region

Bunker 2: This one can also be found on the northern end of the Junkyard, in the middle of the Junkyard and Boneyard.

Bunker 3: This bunker can be found between the military base and dam in Bloc 23

Bunker 4: This bunker can be located on the southern end of the Junkyard region west of the Boneyard

Bunker 5: The 5th bunker can be located towards the south of the military base in the Lazoff Pass region

Bunker 6: The 6th bunker can be found towards the east of the quarry in Bloc 18

Bunker 7: Head towards the northeast side of the Verdansk stadium to find the 7th bunker

Bunker 8: For this bunker also head towards the northeast side of the Verdansk stadium in Bloc 18

Bunker 9: Move towards the northeast side of the prison in the southeast corner of the map for the 9th Bunker

Bunker 10: The 10th Bunker can be found towards the south of the park near the edge of the map

Bunker Codes

Warzone Prison shack code - 72948531

Warzone Farmland code - 49285163

South Junkyard - 97264138

North Junkyard - 87624851

Park (nuke) - 60274513

TV Station - 27495810

