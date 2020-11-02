RDR2 Bear Locations And Recommended Weapons For Perfect Kills

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most successful action-adventure titles from Rockstar Games. The video game allows players to participate in a bunch of quests which also tasks them with hunting down animals. There is a variety of different animal species in the game which not only allows players to keep their cores full but also craft a wide variety of items.

Hunting is a very important element of Red Dead Redemption 2; however, it can be quite difficult for players to track down certain animal species on the map. This also applies to mammals like the Bear, whose skin can be used for crafting materials. So, let us quickly show all the RDR2 Bear locations and the weapons you can use to kill the mammal.

Bear locations in Red Dead Redemption 2 online

There are different locations where you can find the Grizzly Bear and American Black Bear in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Grizzly Bear locations RDR2

You can easily find a Grizzly Bear outside of Valentine across the river. It is suggested that you sneak up on the predator from the rear road tracks. You can also find a Grizzly Bear in the northwest side of Wallace Station. Just hang around the location and should run into the bear in no time.

American Black Bear locations RDR2

The American Black Bears are generally smaller in size compared to the Grizzly. These can be found in the forest area which is north to the Ownajila Lake. They can also be found on the northwestern peaks of West Elizabeth.

Weapons to use for hunting Bears

It is important to use the right weapons to kill animals in RDR2. The choice of weapon depends on the animal that you’re targeting. So, it is important to use the right weapon in order to get the Perfect Quality Kill reward. Here are the weapons and the ammo that you need to use for killing Bears in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Bow - Improved Arrow

Bow - Poison Arrow

Sniper Rifle with all ammo, but not explosive

Once you kill a Bear, you can use it for crafting a number of different items including a Bear Dakota Saddle, Legendary Bear Head Hat, Bear Fringed Shotgun Chaps, and many more items.

Image credits: Rockstar Games