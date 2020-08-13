How To Increase FPS In COD Mobile? Ways To Get Smoother Gameplay

Call Of Duty mobile has become one of the most played games all over the globe. The players have been waiting for the new season to be released. Currently, the players have been asking a lot of questions about the game. They have been asking ways to get smoother gameplay. Read more to know about COD mobile.

How to increase FPS in COD Mobile?

A number of players have been asking a lot of questions related to COD mobile. Recently, “how to increase FPS in COD mobile” has been one of the most asked questions of the gaming fraternity. Well, we have picked up these questions and have answered them. Read more to know how to reduce FPS in COD mobile.

Lower your quality: Players can opt for reducing the quality of their game graphics. This might be one fo the biggest problems for a slower FPS rate. You can choose to keep to on high, medium and low graphics settings according to your mobile’s performance.

FPS: There is an inbuilt option for FPS in COD mobile. Just like the quality of the game, players can choose to keep their FPS between low, medium and high. It is recommended to use a high FPS rate only if you have a fully functional and up-to-date phone.

FOV: The players can also set their FOV according to how their game has been functioning. FOV is basically Field Of Vision and reducing your FOV can be helpful. This can be set anywhere between 75 and 51.

More about COD mobile

The makers have released the new season 9 of Call Of Duty mobile. The fans have been excited for Call Of Duty season 9 that was released on August 6, 2020. The makers are also going to be releasing a brand new map along with season 9. There are a lot of other additions that can be expected from COD’s season 9. Here are some of them:

A new multiplayer map along with custom gun skins are supposed to be added to the game

A couple of new guns are supposed to be added to Battle royale weapon camos. For example ICR-1, KN-44, HVK-30, and QQ9.

Players will now be able to customize their own weapon using a gunsmith and then put in the load before they start the game. During the game, the gun loadout can be found inside the Airdrop.

A new class name, "Hacker" will also be introduced. The 2 main components in the Hacker class include Ice Pick and Hard Wired.

4 new maps including a few from Modern Warfare 2019

WW2 Theme

Gunsmith

10 Loadouts

14 new Battle Royale weapons

