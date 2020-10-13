Infinite Stim Glitch Fixed In Warzone; Infinity Ward Puts An End To The Havoc

Warzone, the battle royal entry of Call of Duty has become an extremely competitive online multiplayer game. Players that are new are getting bombarded by the veterans. The difference between a professional and an amateur is extremely high. This makes a player think twice while joining a new game too late.

Another issue that turns players off from the game is when cheaters use glitches to get an upper hand on the players. These glitches can be so frustrating for the players that sometimes it ruins the experience. One such glitch existed in Warzone but has been fixed and that is the Infinite Stim glitch.

Also read: Warzone Season 6 Easter Egg: Learn How To Find And Complete Subway Easter Egg

Infinite Stim Glitch in Warzone Fixed

The infinite stim glitch was causing all kinds of Havoc in Warzone. Players were using this glitch to make their moves at literally the last minute and wipeout the players that had survived the whole round. This created a lot of hostility amongst the players and the game. Infinity ward was prompt to analyse and understand the issue the players were facing and provide the hotfix for the glitch. The fix disables the players from having an unlimited source of items and brings back the competitive balance they had created for the game.

Thank you again for your support and patience while we worked to resolve this issue. We're happy to say that a fix has been deployed and we'll continue to monitor your feedback. Please reach out to @ATVIAssist if you experience any further issues. https://t.co/Wv2iNHCxIi — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 10, 2020

Also read: AS Val Warzone Loadout: Best Attachments For The Assault Rifle

What is Infinite Stim Glitch in Warzone?

Call of Duty tries to keep the game as fair as possible. The game is completely action-packed and the players are always trying to escape a constant barrage of bullets. Call of Duty has also put in certain features that disable the players from avoiding the action. It is a toxic gas that spreads during the course of the game making the combat area smaller over time. This makes the combat area smaller and harder for the players to hide and avoid the action maintaining the competitive balance of the game.

Players had found a glitch that makes them almost immune to this lethal gas. This glitch provides the players with infinite stims in the game. Stim Shots are health items that players can use when their health meter drops down. One Stim shot replenishes a whole bar of health, so having an unlimited source can be really helpful. This glitch also gave them an unlimited source of whatever items they had looted in the game. This glitch allows them to stay in the lethal gas zone for as long as they require and make their move during the end of the game.

Also read: Specialist Bonus Warzone: Know Where And How To Get This Rare Bonus

How to do the Infinite Stim Glitch in Warzone

Here’s how the infinite stim glitch was performed in Warzone

First, the player should run and load up on some weapons, stims, and a frag grenade

The player should then buy a self-revive

After that, they should use the grenade to knock themselves down

While being knocked down the player should use the self-revive

As soon as the player is revived, they will find that they an infinite supply of Stim Shots and all other items

The player can then stay in the lethal gas zone for as long as they want by constantly replenishing their health with the unlimited source of Stim Shots.

Also read: How To Get Juggernaut In Warzone? Steps-by-step Guide To Reach The Location Before Anyone

Promo image source: Mike Sanders Twitter Handle