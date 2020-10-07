Specialist Bonus Warzone: Know Where And How To Get This Rare Bonus

Call Of Duty players have been asking a lot of questions about the game lately. The makers have been adding new additions to the game since it was launched. This has got the players curious about what benefits do these new additions do have for the players. Thus we have decided to pick up these questions and answer them right here. Read more to know about COD Warzone.

Specialist bonus in Warzone Season 6

The players have been asking about the specialist bonus Warzone. This is basically a new bonus that is given to the players after they have achieved all the three key cards. They have also been asking a lot of questions like “what does specialist bonus do”. The specialist bonus unlocks all the perks for the players in Warzone Season 6 while they are alive. This bonus can be found inside the secret room in the Stadium. The players will also need a random code to unlock the computer screen oo the door.

This room is on the top level of the stadium and it contains other items like a secret Weapon Blueprint, high tier loot, juggernaut suit and durable gas masks. The Specialist Bonus unlocks every class perk and every weapon perk for both weapons the player has. This gives the user a huge advantage over his opponents during gunfights. The room is not so easy to unlock so there might be possibilities that it might not show up in every game.

More about COD Warzone

Call Of Duty Warzone is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. Apart from the battle royale wins, there are a number of other challenges and quests for the players to earn some extra points and money. The game has been created by Infinity Ward and Raven Software and has been published by Activision. It has been developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS. This game was a total hit after it managed to earn around US$327 million with their 250 million downloads that were completed by June 2020. The makers recently confirmed that Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is has been released on September 29, 2020. Well, the new Warzone season 6 has been released with the new 1.27 update that is available for pre-load on PS4. The players can now load the Warzone season 6 update which is 20gb.

