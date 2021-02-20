Is Diablo 4 Mobile Only? Learn More About The Upcoming Diablo Game

The release of the fourth part for the Diablo franchise has finally been announced by Blizzard. This new game is coming 9 years after the release of Diablo 3. Diablo 4 is set to be an isometric Action-RPG, set in an open world environment with a nonlinear campaign with 5 customizable classes to choose from. Players have been wondering about the platforms Diablo 4 is coming out on. Many players are wondering: Is Diablo 4 Mobile only?

Is Diablo 4 Mobile only?

Many players are wondering if Diablo 4 is mobile-only. That is not the case at all, Diablo 4 has been completely redesigned for PC and the current-gen consoles, PS4 and Xbox One and will also be making an appearance on the next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Diablo 4 is not the game that is coming to the mobile platforms, a different game is being developed for mobile and it is called Diablo Immortal. Many players are asking will Diablo 4 be on Switch.

Will Diablo 4 Be on Switch?

As of now, there is no news about Diablo’s latest instalment coming on to Nintendo’s Switch. The developers have announced that the game will be coming on PC and the current-gen consoles PS4 and Xbox One only for now. Players will have to be patient for the game to announce its plans for the Nintendo Switch and the next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Diablo 4 Release Date

Although Blizzard has announced the arrival of Diablo 4, they haven’t mentioned any release date for it. Diablo 4 release date will be coming later than sooner is what players believe as the developers have also been working on Diablo 2: Resurrected remake for the 20th anniversary of their franchise. Players have received a lot of gameplay demos for Diablo 4 to see what waits in store for them.

Diablo 4 Classes

Diablo 4 is all set to be an isometric action role-playing game set in an open world environment. For the role-playing feature of the game, Diablo 4 has provided the players with 5 customizable classes they can begin with and some of them have been announced. This time around Diablo 4 has completely redesigned the way classes work in the game. Players can now choose a class and customize it according to their own playstyle to get the most out of the game. Check out the Diablo 4 classes that have been announced by Blizzard below:

Barbarian

Druid

Rogue

Sorceress

