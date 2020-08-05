Is Fall Guys Cross Platform And Will It Arrive On Xbox One?

Mediatonic has finally released its much-awaited battle royale-style multiplayer game, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, on PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam. The game has already garnered significant interest and is available for free to all PlayStation Plus subscribers throughout this month.

However, before fans dive into the game, a lot of them may wonder if the multiplayer game actually supports cross-platform play to battle their friends on the other platform. So, let us quickly find out if Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout supports cross-play between PlayStation 4 and PC.

Is Fall Guys cross platform?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout does not offer cross-platform support at launch, meaning that you will only be able to enter a multiplayer mode with users who are on the same platform as you. This was already revealed by Mediatonic before the game launch, however, developers had also revealed that the crossplay feature was something they would consider in the future. And while this does not guarantee that the game will indeed have a cross-platform play in the future, it is something that Mediatonic seems interested in and may definitely consider bringing to the fans.

Is Fall Guys free?

Fall Guys is available on the PlayStation Store and Steam Store. If you are a PlayStation user and have a PS Plus subscription, you can download the game for absolutely free until August 31. However, you should note that you will only be able to access the game as long as you have an active PS Plus subscription. As for Windows PC users, the game needs to be purchased from the Steam Store.

Will the Fall Guys release on Xbox One?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is only available on PS4 and PC. Mediatonic hasn't revealed any plans to launch the video game on Xbox just yet; however, it has stated that they would be interested in releasing the title on other platforms as well. Game developers have also asked fans on Twitter and Discord about the platforms where they wish to see the title release next. Mediatonic has not provided a release window for when it may bring the game on other platforms.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store