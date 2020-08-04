R6 MUTE Protocol Game Mode, Update And Patch Notes For Consoles

Ubisoft has introduced a new limited-time event mode for its online tactical shooter, Rainbow Six: Siege, with a new R6 update. The event has been called “MUTE Protocol” which is set to kick off on August 4 and conclude on August 17, 2020. It will be a futuristic version of the existing Secure Area game mode. The latest R6 MUTE Protocol event will also bring a bunch of cosmetics, along with a new game mode that transforms the game and allows players to teleport from various gadgets.

TOWER 2020. THE MACHINES HAVE RISEN FROM THE SALT OF RANKED. THE WAR BETWEEN ATT AND DEF HAS RAGED FOR DECADES, BUT THE FINAL BATTLE WILL NOT BE FOUGHT IN THE FUTURE. IT WILL BE FOUGHT HERE, NOW...🤖 The M.U.T.E Protocol event is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/3eNuD0DFkq — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) August 3, 2020

According to the game publishers, the new R6 MUTE Protocol mode will be a unique experience even for those who are used to the familiar Secure Area game mode due to its new Morphing feature. Apart from the new R6 MUTE Protocol game mode, developers have also introduced some big changes to the competitive shooter on consoles with a patch update.

R6 patch notes

Balancing

Gridlock

Gridlock's Caltrop deployment time has been lowered down from 13 seconds to 9 seconds.

Individual Caltrops deployment time has been lowered down from 0.7 seconds to 0.45 seconds.

The range of random deploy variation has been lowered down from 0.1 seconds to 0.05 seconds.

A delay of 0.45 seconds has been introduced before the deployment sequence starts.

ORYX

When players use his dash through a soft wall, it won't drain all the dash charges.

Dash refresh time has been increased from 8 seconds to 12 seconds.

Dash recovery time has been changed to 0.5 seconds for all the dashes.

FUZE

The number of cluster charges has been increased from 3 to 4.

Gameplay

Pushback Mechanics

When players get pushed by Nomad’s air jabs or Oryx’s dash through a wall, they will get the same feedback and take the same amount of damage at 5 hp, as when Oryx dashes through a soft wall.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with the missing anchoring decals from Ace’s SELMA.

Fixed a bug where Ace’s SELMA would get stuck after being thrown in a certain manner at some beams, thus becoming unrecoverable.

Fixed a bug with grappling through a window or hatch for Amaru where she could aim faster using her LMG after timing her sprint and ADS buttons before landing.

Fixed a bug where the IQ’s gadget wouldn't display the outline and distance of Melusi’s Banshees.

Fixed a bug where Zofia’s concussion grenades would be impacted by external explosions before bouncing off from the target location.

Fixed a bug of flattening the doorframes and windows on all maps.

Fixed a bug of floating and indestructible wooden squares after destroying some walls on Yacht.

Fixed an issue where the gunshot sounds are muffled when shooting from inside 1F Technical Seating of Plane.

Fixed several bugs with menu and UI.

Issued fixes to several cosmetic bugs.

Fixed issues with various lighting on the maps.

Fixed issues with several shop visual and cosmetic items.

Fixed issues with PvE Interaction between Ace gadget and AI.

Image credits: Ubisoft