R6 MUTE Protocol Game Mode, Update And Patch Notes For Consoles

Ubisoft has introduced a new limited-time event mode for its online tactical shooter, Rainbow Six: Siege, with a new R6 update. The event has been called “MUTE Protocol” which is set to kick off on August 4 and conclude on August 17, 2020. It will be a futuristic version of the existing Secure Area game mode. The latest R6 MUTE Protocol event will also bring a bunch of cosmetics, along with a new game mode that transforms the game and allows players to teleport from various gadgets.
TOWER 2020. THE MACHINES HAVE RISEN FROM THE SALT OF RANKED. THE WAR BETWEEN ATT AND DEF HAS RAGED FOR DECADES, BUT THE FINAL BATTLE WILL NOT BE FOUGHT IN THE FUTURE. IT WILL BE FOUGHT HERE, NOW...🤖 The M.U.T.E Protocol event is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/3eNuD0DFkq— Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) August 3, 2020
According to the game publishers, the new R6 MUTE Protocol mode will be a unique experience even for those who are used to the familiar Secure Area game mode due to its new Morphing feature. Apart from the new R6 MUTE Protocol game mode, developers have also introduced some big changes to the competitive shooter on consoles with a patch update.
Gridlock
ORYX
FUZE
Pushback Mechanics
When players get pushed by Nomad’s air jabs or Oryx’s dash through a wall, they will get the same feedback and take the same amount of damage at 5 hp, as when Oryx dashes through a soft wall.
