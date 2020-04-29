Is Fortnite Down Right Now And How Long Are Fortnite Downtimes?

Epic Games have announced that they will be releasing a new Fortnite update, v12.50. This means that the gaming servers will be shutting down across every platform for the scheduled maintenance. The developers generally release new updates on a Tuesday or a Thursday; however, the latest update is being rolled out on a Wednesday.

Is Fortnite down right now?

The official Fortnite Status page has shared the downtime details through its Twitter handle, stating that the update will drop at 2 AM ET / 11 PM PT. The Fortnite servers are currently down for scheduled maintenance.

A new game update is dispatched from The Agency. 📨



v12.50 arrives Wednesday, April 29. Downtime will begin at 2 AM ET (0600 UTC). — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 28, 2020

How long are Fortnite downtimes?

While Epic Games hasn’t revealed how long the downtime will last, the servers are usually back up in only a couple of hours. And as expected, players will have to install the latest Fortnite update v12.50 to continue playing the game.

Fortnite update - What's new?

The developers haven't offered any details on the changes that will be available with the new update and have also stopped publishing patch notes. However, a number of sources have been hinting that the update may bring the fabled ‘Arsenic’ LTM (Limited Time Mode) in the game, which has been rumoured for a few weeks. In addition, two leaked weapons are also expected to make their way into Fortnite, however, nothing has been confirmed yet.

The upcoming update may also fix Fortnite's current state, especially with the frame rate dips that have been reported by several users since the v12.41 patch. The last Fortnite update v12.41 was released recently that featured files for the Travis Scott X Fortnite collaboration along with the skins that were leaked before the event.

