Overwatch Patch Notes: Hero Updates In Experimental And Overwatch Anniversary 2020

Blizzard has recently rolled out a new retail patch update for Overwatch across Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. The update essentially has a focus on changing the buff/nerf for a range of character’s abilities which have been effectively hit by developers as listed down below.

Overwatch patch notes

Hero updates available in Overwatch Experimental card

Ana

Sleep Dart – Sleep duration has been lowered from 6 to 5 seconds

Mei

Endothermic Blaster (Primary Fire) – Freeze stun duration has been lowered from 1.5 to 1.3 seconds

Blizzard – Duration has been lowered from 5 to 4.25 seconds

McCree

Flashbang – Stun duration has been lowered from 0.85 to 0.7 seconds

Reinhardt

Earthshatter – Knockdown duration has been lowered from 3 to 2.5 seconds

Roadhog

Whole Hog – Knockback has been increased by 20%

Sigma

Accretion:

Knockdown duration has been fixed to 0.8 second instead of scaling with distance

Cast time has been reduced from 0.75 to 0.65 seconds

Overwatch Anniversary 2020

A new Overwatch Anniversary 2020 event is also set to kick off this week for users across Windows, PS4, and Xbox One platforms. However, one should note that developers are yet to announce their plans for this year and there isn't any official confirmation of the same. Fans can still expect a new Overwatch patch sometime in May, as there have been reports speculating that the earliest it could arrive is on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

The limited-time Anniversary event is certainly one of the highly anticipated and reputable events from Overwatch which is said to bring jaw-dropping, rare skins for players to enjoy. However, you need to make sure that you have gathered enough coins if you're looking to grab outfits for your favourite Heroes.

Developers have also teased further changes that will be added to the game; however, it is not clear when these will actually arrive. There are also rumours suggesting that if the next Overwatch event comes out later this month, players may get to see the rebalancing for a number of heroes, including Mercy.

Image credits: PlayStation Blog