Is Little Nightmares 2 A Prequel? Here's Why Six Dropped Mono In The End

Is Little Nightmares 2 a prequel?

The players have recently been asking about Little Nightmares 2 ending. They have been asking stuff like is Little Nightmares 2 a prequel and does Little Nightmares 2 have multiple endings. The answer to this question can be answered by completing the game. The ending of Little Nightmares 2 will surely answer all your doubts including is Little Nightmares 2 a prequel. To help you out, we have explained the ending right here. Apart from the explanation, we have also posted a popular video from Youtube that could also answer all your questions. Read more to know about Little Nightmares 2.

The ending of Little Nightmares 2 certainly has a treat for all the gamers. The ending shows Six dropping Mono because she finds some resemblance with the thin Man. Because of this, she decided to eliminate Mono from the scene before things escalated. But a number of fan theories say that the truth is that Mono himself became the Thin Man because Six betrayed him and dropped him. This could answer your question, is Little Nightmares 2 a prequel? Little Nightmares 1 is actually the continuation of the latest version of the game. There are no other endings to the game. Adding such a twist in the game is certainly a great step taken by the makers of the game. Apart from that, we have also managed to gather a lot of information about the game. Read more to know about Little Nightmares 2.

More about Little Nightmares 2

Little Nightmares 2 is a popular puzzle horror-adventure game that has been developed by Tarsier Studios and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The gaming community first got to know about the launch of the game at Gamescom 2019. It was released on platforms like Microsoft Windows, Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 11 2021. Apart from these platforms, makers are also going to release this game for the next generation consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S later in the same year. The game is being loved by the players as well as the critics. It has gotten a great review from a number of gaming portals like Games Rant, IGN, PC Gamer and more.

