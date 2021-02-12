Little Nightmares 2 School Walkthrough: Here's How To Complete The Puzzle

Little Nightmares 2 has been one of the most popular horror adventure games to play recently. The players have a lot of inquiries about the game. To help them, we have listed all the information we have about the game.

Little Nightmares 2 school walkthrough

Payers have recently been asking about Little Nightmares 2 school walkthrough. This is because the makers have added a number of different puzzles in the game to complete the game. Thus to help you guys out, we have listed out Little Nightmares 2 school walkthroughs that could certainly be helpful for the players. Apart from the guide, we have also listed a video uploaded by a popular gamer on Youtube. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into Little Nightmares 2 school walkthrough.

TV Puzzle: Enter from the broken door into the next room. Use the hook in the room to swing right through the tv. This will shoot you up. Puch the remaining tv sets and bring her back by jumping and grabbing her hand.

Entering the School: Use the rope and climb in the building. Then knock the painting where the light is coming from. Enter the small hole to reach into a new room. Then jump in the center of the room where the floor is weak. Go down the platforms and remove the vent on the right. Crawl through the vent to reach the other side of the vent just near some lockers.

Finding the Elevator Key: Try and reach The Teacher’s classroom. Enter the room with the filing cabinets. Ty and not make any noise so the teacher will not notice you. Find the key on the top of the bookshelf. This will knock down all the shelves. Make sure to hide from the teacher.

Chess Puzzle: To start this, you will need to use the white rook to make a platform to stand on. Jumping there will take you to a room with a broken chessboard on the ground. This will also have one of The Bullies as a piece. The players are required to find the tops to the missing pieces and place them at their original position. Complete this challenge and see a secret door open.

Getting the Bully's Key: Make sure not to be heard by the bully as you enter the room. Then with the help of Six, distract the Bully and step on the piano. Then grab the pipe that can be found just next to the Bully and smack it. Six will then help you get through the door on your right in order to go back into the room.

