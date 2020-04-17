Is Mobile Legends Shutting Down In 2020 Over Financial Crisis?

Fans of popular online game Mobile Legends have been left wondering if the game will be shutting down in 2020 as there have been endless rumours circulating on the Internet claiming that the game will be gone this year.

Mobile Legends has a user base of over 75 million active users, where it has managed to register more than 500 million downloads since coming out almost four years ago. However, regardless of the immense popularity and massive numbers, there has been a concern amongst many fans online that Mobile Legends could be subject to a surprise shutdown in 2020.

Also Read | PUBG MOBILE Brings New Arctic Mode In Vikendi On April 16: Here's How You Can Survive It

Is Mobile Legends shutting down?

No, the rumours of Mobile Legends’ imminent demise are entirely unfounded and the game will not shut down anytime soon. The game is actually going stronger than ever and has even surpassed some of the most popular online multiplayer games in recent years. In fact, Mobile Legends has been experiencing explosive growth since the past few months, having the best month ever in December, last year, as it generated $24.4 million. Mobile Legends’ stellar revenue performance stems particularly from Southeast Asia, where the title has been able to garner $307 million, which makes about 61 per cent of the game’s total revenue since first coming out.

Also Read | What Is Hot Bomb In GTA 5 Online And How To Participate In The Mode?

The rumours around Mobile Legends shutting down began to surface on the internet started last year when it was claimed that the game would be shutting down in February 2020 due to over-population and that developers were not able to handle it and since League Of Legends will file another copyright lawsuit after releasing League of Legends: Wild Rift.

This was followed by another rumour claiming that Mobile Legends will finally go down on November 23, 2020, over some financial crisis.

These claims were completely baseless and all reportedly emerged from prank websites like React365 and React2424 and Channel45News that have been known for creating fake headlines, allowing people to trick their friends into believing something that is not true.

Also Read | How To Set Yourself Looking For Work In GTA 5 Online And Participate In VIP Work?

Also Read | Apex Legends Code 100 Error - How To Fix It And Is Apex Legends Down Right Now?

Image credits: Google Play Store