Is Rogue Company Crossplay? Learn How To Cross Save Your Progress HERE

Epic Games' Rogue Company is now free to play on Open Beta and can be played on consoles and PC. Players are going crazy after hearing this incredible news. However, many are excited to know whether the game is available for crossplay or not. If you have been wondering about "is Rogue Company crossplay?" and "how to cross save?" then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Is Rogue Company crossplay?

Rogue Company has been gaining a lot of popularity in recent times. The multiplayer game has become the most played Hi-Rez Studios title. You will be able to enjoy this game on several platforms such as PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. But the answer to the question "is Rogue Company crossplay?" is YES. Rogue Company is a crossplay multiplayer and it allows players to start matchmaking against each of the platforms it has been released, except PC players. Players who are using their computer to enjoy this game will only be pitched against other players on the computer when matchmaking. Nevertheless, if you are in a party with another player who uses PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch consoles, you will be able to play against mixed players.

How to cross save in Rogue Company?

Rogue Company allows all the players to cross save their progress on all available platforms. However, you will have to link all of your applicable accounts to cross save in the multiplayer game.

To link all your accounts, visit the Rogue Company’s website.

Now, select a platform you have been gaming on

Then, log in using your credentials.

As soon as you are done, you can link all your accounts (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or Epic Games store) on the website.

Once done, you will be asked to select a primary account, we advise that you choose the account of the system you play Rogue Company the most.

This will enable you to keep playing on your primary account even if you are using a different system.

Promo Image ~ Epic Games/ Rogue Company Twitter

