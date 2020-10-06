Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered Release Date, Price & More

Need For Speed is back with its Hot Pursuit remastered version. With thrill rushing inside all the fans, the Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered trailer has left players stunned. The racing game is all set to release on several platforms such as Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Developed by EA-owned Criterion Games, NFS Hot Pursuit has always been a wonder to all the gaming community around the world.

NFS introduced us to the thrill of the chase, the need to be the fastest and how to be relentless to be victorious. And now, the remastered version will unleash your savage sense of speed. So, are you ready to become the God of Speed both as an outlaw and a cop? If you have been wondering about Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered release date, price and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered release date

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered release date is set for November 6, 2020. This means you have only a month's time to prepare yourself to go beyond your speed limit. Players will get cross-platform multiplayer and Autolog, enhanced visuals, all main DLC delivered at launch, and much more.

What's new coming to NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered?

As per EA.com, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered includes all main DLC the SCPD Rebel Racer Pack, Super Sports Pack, Armed & Dangerous Pack, Lamborghini Untamed Pack, and Porsche Unleashed Pack which is delivered at launch, with an extra six hours of gameplay and more than 30 challenges. The developers have added brand new achievements, car colours, wraps, reduced hard stops, an updated photo mode and gallery, and multiple quality of life updates too.

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered price

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered price is said to be $39.99 on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. However, the racing game will cost you $29.99 on Steam and Origin.

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered Trailer

