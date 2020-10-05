Crash Bandicoot 4 All Skins: Full List Of Crash And Coco Skins

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time has finally been launched on October 2, 2020. The multiplayer game is a part of the popular Crash Bandicoot series and consists of some incredible new interface and can be played both offline and online. Moreover, the adventure game also enables a player to enter in Multiplayer mode while playing offline. These cool new features, gameplay style and skins are attracting a lot of attention which is the reason why many players are wondering about "Crash Bandicoot 4 all skins" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Will Crash Bandicoot 4 be on PC? Which platforms support Crash Bandicoot 4?

Crash Bandicoot 4 all skins

Crash Bandicoot 4 - Crash Skins

Default

Mother Clucker

Rawkit Hed

Bright Now

Booty Seeker

Ze Artiste

Pursona

Papercut

Party Gras

Cat's Meow

Fake Crash

Shreddin' the Gnar

The Classic

Totally Tubular

Marsupus Erectus

Serious Upgrade

360 Noscope

Also Read | Is Crash Bandicoot 4 on Xbox? Will you be able to play it on Xbox Series X.. .

Crash Bandicoot 4 COCO Skins

Default

Big Horn Energy

Rawkit Hed

Bright Now

Booty Seeker

Ze Artiste

Pursona

Papercut

Party Gras

Cat's Meow

Shreddin' the Gnar

Fuzzy Crusader

Fake Coco

The Classic

Totally Tubular

Marsupus Erectus

Serious Upgrade

360 Noscope

Also Read | Will Crash Bandicoot 4 be on Switch? Know what website source code reveals

Apart from this, the developer of this game has also not revealed any plans for presenting a PC or Nintendo version of the game. But, players are simply expecting that Crash Bandicoot 4 may have a PC and Nintendo version rolling out sooner or later considering that all the previously released games from the popular Crash Bandicoot series also came on PC and Switch. However, PC, Nintendo and next-gen console owners will have to wait as the game is only available on PS4 and Xbox One.

Also Read | Genshin Impact all Geoculus locations: Find all 160 locations here

Crash Bandicoot 4 Price and pre-order details

Crash Bandicoot 4 is only available at selected stores and retail websites. A buyer can get hold of this incredible game on Amazon. You can pick up a physical copy of PS4 or Xbox One version which comes with a free tote bag for $54.99 (approximately INR 4,028). Nevertheless, the digital version costs around INR 4,000 on Amazon.com, PlayStation.com and Xbox.com.

All Images ~ Screenshot from the game

Promo Image ~ Crash Bandicoot 4 Trailer

Also Read | Does PS5 have Quick Resume? What is Quick Resume feature of Xbox? Read