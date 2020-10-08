Is Rogue Company Free On Xbox? Know More About The New First Watch Games Release

Epic Games has recently released some new updates for their popular game, Rogue Company. The makers have recently released a new beta version that allows players to cross-play the game on different systems. The players have also been asking a lot of questions related to this. Read more to know about Epic Games’ Rogue Company.

Is Rogue Company Free on Xbox?

Players have been asking questions like is Rogue Company free on Xbox. The answer to this question is yes. Rogue Company is free to play on Xbox and the players can play against all the cross-platform players too. This is one of the most trending games in the Xbox gaming community because it was just released on October 1, 2020. Before the makers announced that the game is cross-platform, Rogue Company was free to play for the Xbox users. This means that there has been a tie-up with Epic games and Xbox.

How to cross-save in Rogue Company?

Rogue Company have made their game cross-platform now and the players will need to cross-save their progress. To do this they will need to link their multiple accounts on the game official website. We have listed down steps to help you figure this out.

First, link all accounts by going to Rogue Company’s official website.

Choose a specific platform. Choose the platform you have played the most.

Enter your id and password to log-in.

After logging in, the players will be able to link all the accounts including PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and even Epic Games store account.

You will also need to choose a primary account,

It is best to opt for the account of the system you play Rogue Company the most.

This will give you the ability to use your Primary account of different consoles too

More about Xbox

The Xbox makers have been looking to expand their ageing library because of the release of the next-generation console, Xbox X Series. Seeing Rogue Company going free on Xbox certainly show that the makers have been working towards adding more games to the roaster. Halo Infinite’s release has now been pushed thus the players might not see a new Halo Infinite Xbox Series X launch bundles. There is a lot of speculation that Xbox has already signed a deal with Watch Dogs to promote their new open-world game with the new console. They have already started promoting Watch Dogs Leigon in their own way. Thus seeing a Watch Dogs: Legion Xbob Series X launch bundle could be a huge possibility.

