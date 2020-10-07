Rogue Company Not In Library? Know How To Download The Multiplayer Game

Epic Games' Rogue Company is now free to play on Open Beta and can be played on consoles and PC. The multiplayer game has become the most played Hi-Rez Studios title. You will be able to enjoy this game on several platforms such as PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. However, many players are finding it difficult to download the game on Epic Store. This is the reason why many social media platforms are full of reports related to "Rogue Company not in Library". If you are facing similar issues, then do not worry, here is why is it happening and how to solve this issue.

Rogue Company not in Library

Rogue Company has been gaining a lot of popularity in recent times. Many players are trying to download the crossplay game from Epic Games Store but are unable to do so. The problem is not with the store that Rogue Company not in Library of Epic Games rather it is just minor misunderstanding.

Most of the players who are visiting the Epic Games Store for Rogue Company download are clicking on the ad which is present on the home page. However, this advertisement on the official site of the developer is not for downloading the game rather it is of a popular skin in the game. If you click on the ad it opens the Skin's page, the page says "Save the day, Look Good, and Get Paid." To download the actual game, follow the below-given instructions.

Go to Epic Games Store, now on the top-right corner of your screen, you will find the search bar.

Type "Rogue Company" completely and press enter.

You will see the trailer of the game and below the trailer, there is an option to "Get" the crossplay multiplayer right away, click on it.

Now, go to your library and search for Rogue Company, and it will be right there. So, install the game now and enjoy the thrill of this popular multiplayer.

Rogue Company is a crossplay multiplayer and it allows players to start matchmaking against each of the platforms it has been released, except PC players. Players are using their computer to enjoy this game will only be pitted against other players on the computer when matchmaking. Nevertheless, if you are in a party with another player who uses PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch consoles, you will be able to play against mixed players.

Promo Image ~ Epic Games/ Rogue Company Twitter

