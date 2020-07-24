Rogue Company Twitch Drops: How Can Players Get The Closed Beta Key?

Rogue Company is a highly-anticipated free-to-play third-person shooter from Hi-Rez Studios. While the title will be free-to-play when it finally comes out, you might actually have to spend some cash if you’re looking to access the closed beta which is currently available across PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms. However, if you don’t like the idea of paying for a beta test, you can still gain access using a Twitch drop.

How to get Rogue Company Twitch drop?

Here are the simple steps you need to follow to get a free Rogue Company Twitch Drop key code:

Step 1: The first step is to connect your Twitch profile with your Epic Games account. To do so, you simply need to open your Epic Games account and tap the 'Connect' button which is right below Twitch. Next, you need to click on 'Link your account', then sign-in using your Twitch credentials to authorize access.

Step 2: Once you are signed in, you need to open Twitch and watch any Rogue Company streams that are drop-enabled.

You can find all the Rogue Company Twitch streams at the link here.

Step 3: Now, sit back and hope to receive a free Rogue Company closed beta key code in your email.

Step 4: For users who get the Rogue Company closed beta access key, they will need to head over to the Epic Games store to redeem it.

However, since the access key only works on the Epic Games store, you will only be able to use it on PC platforms. This means that gamers on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch will actually have to buy the Founder's Pack.

As for PC users who couldn’t wait for a Twitch drop, you can also purchase a Founder Pack which will give you immediate access to the closed beta of the game. The company is offering a number of Founder Packs to the fans. All you need to do is visit the game store for your respective gaming platform and purchase any of the packs. The different packs include Starter Founder’s Pack, Standard Founder’s Pack, and Ultimate Founder’s Pack.

Image credits: Rogue Company