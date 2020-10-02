Star Wars Squadrons' Early Reviews Laud The Game's X-Wing Flight Simulation

Star Wars games have evidently been hit or miss in the past. But, the early reviews for Star Wars' latest game, Squadrons has received multiple positive reviews ahead of its launch. The game drops today, i.e October 2, 2020, and its plot takes place after the events of the Battle of Endor, thus making it canon in the long-running Star Wars franchise which as now expanded to shows, comic books, films, and interactive games. Read below to know what the early reviews for Star Wars Squadrons are saying:

Star Wars Squadrons early reviews

Image courtesy - Still from 'Star Wars: Squadrons – Official Reveal Trailer'

Gamespot has cumulated all the early reviews available for the game by people who got to play the game before the launch. The game is shorter than last year's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order which has left a sour taste for some reviewers, however, there have been no complaints about the gameplay and the mechanics implemented in the game as players will be spending the majority of their time flying an X-Wing starfighter.

The game is predominantly a simulator for the starfighter pilots, the jets which have been a staple in the Star Wars franchise. However, the single-player aspect of the game has caused some issues for Game Informer who dropped an 8.3 rating for the game. The review states that the single-player version of the game can be notorious as players can easily malfunction the hyperdrive in the X-Wing while going in hyperdrive.

However, the multiplayer version of the same has been lauded in the early reviews, as Star Wars fans lining up in their own X-Wing Starfighters itself has a novelty factor which has been implemented with the nostalgia of watching Luke Skywalker flying one of the similar Spacefighters in the original film.

Upload VR has complimented the VR aspect of the game, deeming that he Squadrons game actually outperforms any other VR space combat games released in the past. While playing the game in VR, fans might get disappointed to some extent as the cutscenes of Star Wars Squadrons do no support VR, forcing the players to remove the VR-headsets and put them on again from time to time. Star Wars Squadrons is now out for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

