Is The KFC Console Real? Gaming Console Also Promises To End Your Food Cravings

As many await the release of the highly-anticipated Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5, it appears that there’s a surprise entrant. It was soon after Sony’s ‘Future of Gaming’ event last week when KFC decided to join the competition by unveiling its brand new product that belongs to the company’s gaming series, called the ‘KFConsole’.

KFC posted a short teaser video on its Twitter handle showcasing its new gaming console, featuring a controversial design that resembled a large bucket of chicken.

The future of gaming is here.



Introducing the KFConsole. #PowerYourHunger pic.twitter.com/ssUrX41Ab1 — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) June 12, 2020

The KFConsole, as per the represented brand, appears to be a real gaming console that comes with a power button, a disc drive, and red glowing lights. The company hasn't revealed enough details on the hardware, but it confirms that users will get cross-platform compatibility with the device. The video also promised that users will be able to enjoy 4K and play games at 120FPS.

Is the KFC Console real?

Unfortunately, KFConsole isn't a real gaming device. The one thing that actually gives away the joke is that the gaming console offers a feature that no rival has – the console can double as a BBQ grill known as the "Chicken Chamber" that will allow gamers to cook up some chicken while playing the game. This makes it evident that the fried chicken food chain is simply trolling the ongoing console wars between Sony's PS5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X.

The video was shared by KFC's official social media handle called 'KFCGaming'. Also, the fast-food company interacting with the video game industry is nothing new as it has made several such posts in the past. Xbox even left a cheek comment on the video asking KFC Gaming if their new console could actually be laid sideways.

However, its social media gaming handle also proves that the fast-food chain actually has a deep interest in gaming, The company has Twitter and Instagram handles dedicated to this vertical and it also has a YouTube channel where it encourages people to take on “Chicken Challenges” while asking them to add their own gaming videos from a range of well-known titles played by its community.

