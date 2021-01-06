Is There A Shiny Blitzle In Pokemon GO? How To Evolve A Blitzle?

Pokemon Go is one of the most talked-about mobile games in the world of online gaming. The augmented reality game was released in 2016, however, it continues to refine itself with every major update. One of the biggest reasons behind the game's success is the addition of new in-game events. These events introduce fans to new content and allow them to discover various Pokemon species. Niantic has recently introduced a new Unavo Celebration Event where players can encounter and catch various Shiny species. While there are plenty of Shine species to catch during the event, several Pokemon fans have been asking, "Is there a Shiny Blitzle in Pokemon GO and what level does Blitzle evolve?" So, let us quickly answer that.

Is there a Shiny Blitzle in Pokemon GO?

Unfortunately, Pokemon GO fans wouldn't be able to encounter a Shiny Blitzle during the Unova Collection Event. This is because a Shiny version of Blitzle is not yet added in Pokemon GO. However, players can catch various other Pokemon creatures by completing the Unova Collection Challenge. These include the likes of Tepig, Oshawott, Snivy, Herdier, Zebstrika, Lillipup, Roggenrola, Solosis, and Ferroseed. However, if you are looking to catch these creatures, you should note that there is a limited time window to complete the Unova Collection Challenge.

What level does Blitzle evolve?

As mentioned above, a Shiny version of Blitzle isn't available in the game as of now. However, if you speak of Blitzle evolution, trainers can evolve it into another Pokemon creature called Zebstrika. This will require you to have 50 candies.

The Unova Celebration Event began on January 5 bringing new Pokemon spawns, raid bosses, egg pools, and a lot more. The event is currently available for all players and is set to run until January 10 at 8 PM local time. As part of the event, Niantics has also released the first Unova Collection Challenge. Completing these challenges will allow players to collect plenty of exciting in-game rewards such as 3,000 Stardust, 30 Poke Balls, and 5 Rare Candies.

