Is There A Shiny Drilbur In Pokemon GO? How To Evolve It Into Excadrill?

Pokemon Go is clearly one of the most-played video games on mobile devices. The augmented reality game from Niantic takes fans on a real-life Pokemon adventure and packs tons of exciting content to keep them engaged for hours. While the developers are known to roll out timely updates to the game, they also regularly host events, bringing rare and new Pokemon creatures into the mix. The gaming company has also started adding a wide range of Shines to Pokemon GO with new events. These Shinies are a kind of Pokemon species that have a rare colouration as opposed to the regular ones. With more and more Shinies starting to appear in Pokemon GO, a number of Pokemon fans have been asking, "Is there a Shiny Drilbur in Pokemon GO and what level does Drilbur evolve?" So, let us quickly find out.

Also Read | Pokemon GO Ho Oh Available In Raids: Check Out The Best Moveset, Weakness, And Counters

Is there a Shiny Drilbur in Pokemon GO?

Players wouldn't be able to encounter Shiny Drilbur during the Unova Collection Event. Pokemon GO has a shiny version of Drilbur, but there is a very low chance of encountering this creature.

However, the Unova Collection Challenge has added various other Pokemon species which trainers can encounter. These include the likes of Tepig, Oshawott, Snivy, Herdier, Zebstrika, Lillipup, Roggenrola, Solosis, and Ferroseed. Players should note that there is a limited time window to catch the above Pokemon species to complete the Unova Collection Challenge.

Also Read | Is There A Shiny Lillipup In Pokemon GO? When Does It Evolve?

What level does Drilbur evolve?

As mentioned earlier, there is a very low chance of running into a Drilbur in Pokemon GO. However, you can still find this Pokemon on certain occasions. If you speak of Drilbur evolution, it can be evolved into an Excadrill if you feed it 50 candies.

The Unova Celebration Event began on January 5 and it is currently available for all players. As part of the event, Niantics has also released the first Unova Collection Challenge. Completing these challenges will allow players to collect plenty of exciting in-game rewards such as 3,000 Stardust, 30 Poke Balls, and 5 Rare Candies.

Also Read | Pokemon GO Unova Collection Challenge Goes Live Ahead Of Original Schedule

Also Read | Gucci X North Face Avatar Items Arrive In Pokemon GO; Available At Over 100 PokeStops

Image credits: Niantic