Is There A Shiny Oshawott In Pokemon GO? How Does It Evolve?

Pokemon Go continues to be one of the most played augmented reality video games on mobile devices. Developed by Niantic, the game offers a wide range of content and features for fans to explore. Game developers constantly bring new in-game events where players can discover and catch new Pokemon species. Pokemon GO has also brought various Shine species to Pokemon GO for its latest Unova Celebration Event. This has created a lot of excitement among fans who are now wondering if a shiny Oshawott will be making an appearance during the ongoing event. So, is there a Shiny Oshawott in Pokemon GO and what level does Oshawott evolve? Let us find out.

Is there a Shiny Oshawott in Pokemon GO?

Oshawott Shiny is among the many Pokemon creatures that trainers will be able to catch right now. However, it should be noted that it will be available only for a limited period during the event. So, if you are looking to catch this Pokemon, it is suggested that you make your way into the wild. It is also worth mentioning that Oshawotts are likely to have a high spawn rate in rainy weather conditions as it is a water-type Pokemon. Trainers can also encounter this Pokemon in 2 km eggs, raids, and research encounters.

What level does Oshawott evolve?

The Oshawott is a Water-type Sea Otter Pokemon that comes from the Unova region. It has been added to the Unova Celebration Event with the Shiny version already unlocked. Speaking of Oshawott evolution, trainers can evolve into a Shiny Dewott using 25 Candies. Once evolved into a Shiny Dewott, it can be further evolved into a Samurott with 100 Candies.

The first Unova Collection Challenge was added in Pokemon GO on January 5 with the arrival of the much-anticipated Unova Celebration Event. As part of these special in-game challenges, players will also be able to collect various rewards in the game such as 3,000 Stardust, 30 Poke Balls, and 5 Rare Candies.

Pokemon GO is now available on iOS and Android-based devices.

Image credits: Niantic