Is There A Shiny Pikachu In Pokemon Go? Know How To Obtain One

Pikachu is the latest Pokemon to be featured in the spotlight event of this week and many players were able to get their hands on a shiny variant due to the increased spawn rate. Is there a Shiny Pikachu in Pokemon Go? Continue reading to find out about the arrival of this shiny variant.

Also read | Best Upcoming Swtich Games: Here Are Some Upcoming Switch Games Of 2021

Pokemon Go Pikachu

Also read | AC Valhalla Burning The Firebrand Quest: Check Out This Guide On How To Complete The Quest

Catching a shiny Pikachu is also possible but it is very rare to encounter one. Just like any other shiny variants of Pokemon, there is no single way to obtain them. The best way is to use incense as it increases the chances to find a shiny Pokemon.

Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee are the 2018 remakes of the classic 1998 Pokemon RPG known as Pokemon Yellow. Developed by Game Freak and published by The Pokemon Company and Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch, the gameplay of these versions are easily approachable for those who are new to the Pokemon series of games.

Base stats of Shiny Pikachu

Attack - 112

Defence - 96

Stamina - 111

Max CP Level 15 Research encounters - 402 Level 20 Max hatched / raids - 536 Level 30 Max wild - 804 Level 40 938

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 670 Level 35 (wild) - 871

Max HP Level 40 - 99

Size Height - 0.4 m Weight - 6 kg

Other Base capture rate - 20% Base flee rate - 10% Buddy walk distance - 1 km



Pokemon Go Update for Season 7

As the seasons change, different kinds of Pokémon will be appearing in different habitats in the wild! For example, you might find Mantine or Frillish appearing near water, or maybe you’ll happen upon a Voltorb or Glameow while in the city! If you happen to be traversing near grassy and forested areas, you might find Hoppip floating peacefully in the air. These and many more Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild, so keep a lookout and stay tuned for more details!

Hemisphere-exclusive Pokémon During this Season, the kinds of Pokémon that appear more often in the wild exclusively in either the northern or southern hemisphere will be greatly expanded from last Season! In the northern hemisphere - Encounter Pokémon like Tangela, Combee, Croagunk, Ducklett, and many more in the wild! First partner Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region—Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup—will also be appearing in the wild, alongside Spring Form Deerling. If you’re extremely lucky, you might even encounter Pokémon such as Scyther, Dratini, or Cottonee in the wild. In the southern hemisphere - Pokémon like Mankey, Yanma, Buizel, Woobat, and many more will be appearing in the wild, alongside first partner Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region—Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott! If you’re extremely lucky, you might encounter a Pineco, Bagon, or Ferroseed. Autumn Form Deerling can also be found now.



Also read | Persona 5 Strikers Guide: Here's How To Complete The Trapped In Wonderland Mission

Also read | Persona 5 Strikers Master Arts: Here Is List Of Master Arts Moves In Game