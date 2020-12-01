Pokemon Go Legacy 40 Challenge Rewards: Here's More About The Popular Challenge

Pokemon Go makers have been adding a lot of content to their game. Fans of Pokemon Go are curious about the challenge and rewards. So to help them out we have gathered all the information we had about Pokemon Go Legacy 40 challenge. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Legacy 40 Challenge rewards.

Pokemon Go Legacy 40 Challenge rewards

Legacy 40 Challenge 1

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 1000 Stardust

Catch 15 Pokémon: 3x Star Piece

Make 5 Nice Throw: 1000 XP

Stage Rewards:

1000 Stardust,

1000 XP,

Rufflet encounter

Legacy 40 Challenge 2

Catch 15 different Pokémon: 1000 Stardust

Transfer 10 Pokémon: Unova Stone

Use 15 Pinab Berries: 1000 XP

Stage Rewards:

1000 Stardust,

3 Premium Battle Passes,

1000 XP

Legacy 40 Challenge 3

Make 3 Great Curveballs: 1000 Stardust

Win 3 Raids: Sinnoh Stone

Give 10 Treats to your Buddy: 1000 XP

Stage Rewards:

1000 Stardust,

3 Super Incubators,

1000 XP

Legacy 40 Challenge 4

Claim reward: 5000 Stardust

Claim reward: Pokemon GO Deino

Claim reward: 1000 XP

Stage rewards:

5000 Stardust,

Archen Encounter,

Gyarados Hat

More about Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go was amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon. The Pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for additional in-game items.

Apart from their console games, Pokemon makers are also making a lot of changes to their mobile game Pokemon Go. The makers of Pokemon Go have added a new task called AR Mapping. A brief explanation was given about the new AR Mapping tasks on Pokemon Go’s Twitter and Youtube handles. The task will require the players/trainers to reach some specific Pokestops or gyms in the game. The players will then receive a task to scan their surroundings with their AR scanning screen. Thus they will be able to get some interactive tasks from these Pokestops or gyms. The makers have given a brief explanation about the AR Mapping tasks on their official website.

