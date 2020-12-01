Pokemon Go Guide: All About Mysterious Pokemon In Raids And Current Raids

Pokemon Go makers have been adding a lot of content to their game. This is to give their players something new with almost every update of theirs. Recently, people have been talking about mysterious Pokemon in raids and current raids in Pokemon Go. So to help them out we have gathered all the information we had about Pokemon Go. Read more to know about Pokemon Go Espurr and mysterious Pokemon in raids

Raids in Pokemon Go

A number of people have been talking about Pokémon Espurr after the makers kept on releasing a number of hints related to it. It means that the makers are planning to make Espurr a Shiny-capable, raid/Egg exclusive Pokémon with a boosted rate like other Pokemons including Klink and Timburr. The raid egg is ticking down and the players will get to know all the information about it very soon. Apart from this, the players have also been asking about the current raids in Pokemon Go. To help them out, we have listed all the ongoing Pokemon Go raids that are available in the game.

Mega Current Raids in Pokemon Go

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Blastoise

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Gengar

Mega Houndoom

Tier 1 Current Raids in Pokemon Go

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Shinx

Bronzor

Espurr

Tier 3 Current Raids in Pokemon Go

Alolan Raichu

Wobbuffet

Whiscash

Absol

Floatzel

Lumineon

Tier 5 Current Raids in Pokemon Go

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

More about Pokemon Go

As Pokémon evolve, so do our features! A new adventure is around the corner, Trainers! Are you ready to GO Beyond? pic.twitter.com/InEs1pOVBk — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 29, 2020

Pokemon Go was also reportedly amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

Apart from their console games, the Pokemon makers are also making a lot of changes to their mobile game Pokemon Go. The makers of Pokemon Go has added a new task called AR Mapping. A brief explanation was given about the new AR Mapping tasks on Pokemon Go’s Twitter and Youtuber handles.

The task will require the players/trainers to reach some specific Pokestops or gyms in the game. The players will then receive a task to scan their surroundings with their AR scanning screen. Thus they will be able to get some interactive tasks from these Pokestops or gyms. The makers have given a brief explanation about the AR Mapping tasks on their official website.

