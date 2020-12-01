Can Espurr Be Shiny In Pokemon Go? Know More About The Popular Psychic-type Pokemon

Pokemon Go makers have been adding a lot of content to their game. This is to give their players something new with almost every update of theirs. Recently, people have been talking about shiny Espurr and others in Pokemon Go. So to help them out we have gathered all the information we had about Pokemon Go Espurr. Read more to know about Pokemon Go shiny Espurr.

Also Read | Pokemon Go Guide: All About Mysterious Pokemon In Raids And Current Raids

Also Read | Pokemon Go Legacy 40 Challenge Rewards: Here's More About The Popular Challenge

Can Espurr be shiny in Pokemon Go?

A number of people have been talking about Pokémon Espurr after the makers kept on releasing a number of hints related to it. It means that the makers are planning to make Espurr a Shiny-capable, raid/Egg exclusive Pokémon with a boosted rate like other Pokemons including Klink and Timburr. The raid egg is ticking down and the players will get to know all the information about it very soon. The players are curious to know if Espurr is going to be a shiny Pokemon or not.

And it has been confirmed that Niantic is going to release the shiny version for Espurr for an event in the future. There is also a possibility that the shiny Espurr could be brought in after the official launch of the Kalos Celebration event. This is going to start from the December 2, Espurr will likely be coming in a future event, so we won’t know where not, then the players can hope to see shiny Espurr in the future. Till now, makers have not announced anything related to the same so waiting in would be the best option currently.

More about Pokemon Go

You can now GO Beyond level 40, and leveling up is easier than ever. Plus, right now, you’ll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon! pic.twitter.com/RcTIzynIwP — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 30, 2020

Pokemon Go was also amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item.

Apart from their console games, the makers of the franchise are also making a lot of changes to their mobile game Pokemon Go. The makers of Pokemon Go has added a new task called AR Mapping. A brief explanation was given about the new AR Mapping tasks on Pokemon Go’s Twitter and Youtuber handles.

The task will require the players/trainers to reach some specific Pokestops or gyms in the game. The players will then receive a task to scan their surroundings with their AR scanning screen. Thus they will be able to get some interactive tasks from these Pokestops or gyms. The makers have given a brief explanation about the AR Mapping tasks on their official website.

Also Read | Pokemon Go Makers Launch A New Lake Legends Event For Their Players: Know More About It

Also Read | How To Get More Incense In Pokemon GO To Attract New Pokemon Creatures?