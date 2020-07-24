Is Xbox Series X Release Date Hinted By Microsoft? When To Expect The Launch?

In the Xbox Games Showcase Event, fans witnessed some great games that will be coming up with the launch of Xbox Series X which is all set to be out this year. Players around the world are waiting for the Microsoft-owned game console company to launch the Xbox's flagship console as the successor of Xbox One X soon. However, they have been wondering about the launch date of the Xbox Series X console for a long time.

In a recent earnings call, Microsoft CFO Amy Hood has seemingly slipped the Xbox Series X release date. During the earnings call, CFO Hood was asked about when will the new console arrive. However, this interaction revealed that the Xbox Series X release date might be booked for November 2020, as per reports.

Before this, Microsoft has kept quiet about the Xbox Series X release date and pre-order details. It seems like Hood must have mistakenly slipped the detail off the hook. Nevertheless, fans are still confused if the news is valid or not as it is still not clear about which "new console" the CFO mentioned while revealing the date.

Some fans are joining the pieces together and finding this revelation as a valid path to think of as the last three releases of Xbox consoles were also launched in November and now two leaks point towards the same direction. Not so long ago, Microsoft reportedly let slip that the console would release around Thanksgiving. On the other hand, a new leak from the Microsoft Store suggests that the Xbox Series X release date is November 14. However, at this moment nothing can be assumed for sure until the release date is announced officially. There have been speculations around the same. Here are some of the tweets that you must check out. Read on:

Microsoft CFO Amy Hood says new Xbox is still on track for the November holidays launch. — Dina Bass (@dinabass) July 22, 2020

It was in response to a question from me and I said "new console" and "November holidays." Her answer was the single word "yes." — Dina Bass (@dinabass) July 22, 2020

Pre-order Xbox Series X

Currently, Microsoft has not revealed any details about the Xbox series X price, release date, or pre-order details officially and only speculations have been made. However, fans are expecting that the company might announce all details in the upcoming August 2020 event after Sony's PS5 online event. It has been said that the Xbox Series X price might be flexible and as per reports, Microsoft is waiting for Sony to announce its details first.

