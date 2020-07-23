Xbox Event Live Stream: How To Watch Xbox Game Showcase Live? Know Details

The much-awaited date for the Xbox Event has finally arrived and the fans are feeling the chills of excitement. The Xbox Games Showcase Event July 2020 for the upcoming Xbox Series X is expected to be one of the greatest events held by Xbox till date. While many people are waiting for the event lately, today i.e. July 23, 2020, you will witness some heart-stealing games. Whether or not Xbox Games Showcase Event becomes a hit, one can surely say one thing is that it will surely give a tough competition to Sony's PS5 online event that happened recently.

Xbox event live stream details

How to watch Xbox Game Showcase Live?

Many people around the globe are waiting for this moment to arrive. However, some are confused about where will they be able to watch this event without missing out important things. This is why you need to know about when the Xbox Live Stream will start.

Xbox Event time: The Xbox Games Showcase Event Live stream is going to start exactly 12 PM ET which is 9 AM PT or 9:30 PM IST. The time of the event is slowly approaching with each passing time today.

You can watch the Xbox Event Live stream at the above given time on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook, as it will be broadcasted widely across on the official pages of these mediums. However, many avid players and Xbox community member advise all the fans to watch the Xbox Games Showcase Event Live stream on YouTube. The reason is that the Xbox's YouTube channel will offer a 1080p live stream and 4K / 60 FPS VoD as soon as the Live stream starts.

As per several reports, Xbox has revealed that several games would be showcased in the Live event such as a campaign of Halo Infinite which is an Xbox Series X's flagship game. One can also expect trailers of Double Fine and Obsidian to be shown during the event. Many players are also wondering whether Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Rare's Everwild, Dontnod's Tell Me Why, World's Edge's Age of Empires 4, or the Battletoads Reboot will make an appearance or not. The rumours have also revealed that the Xbox Games Showcase Event might also contain some glimpses of Wasteland 3, Forza Motorsport, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Red Dead Redemption 2. The Xbox has announced the launch of Xbox Series X during the 2020 Holiday season.

