K3soju Ban From Twitch Lifted, Know Why Was K3soju Banned From Twitch

K3Soju, a popular TFT streamer, was banned from Riot for player boosting. K3soju and his friends were boosting other player's stats and were caught doing this on a twitch stream. Riot had issued a 3-month ban but K3soju tweeted that he has gotten his ban reduced to a mere 3 days, which is now officially over.

K3Soju banned from Twitch

K3soju and two of his friends were caught boosting levels in the game. They were not boosting their own accounts. They were boosting the accounts of other players. k3soju wasn't too involved in the boosting but one of his friends PapaChau was noticeably higher in the boosting that was involved. This act was visible on their twitch stream and Riot issued a ban for 3 months for k3soju and other stipulated times. He was able to get his ban reduced to an amount of three days

K3Soju back from the ban early

The initial punishment decided by riot was supposed to last for a total of 3 months. k3soju had a conversation and got this punishment reduced to a mere 3 days. k3soju is back online now and ready to dive back into the competitive world of professional TFT. k3soju work for the game hadn't stopped irrespective of the ban. While being banned k3soju made a 10.20 TFT tier list for his followers and fans of the game.

K3soju popularity unfazed, cracks deal with Cloud9

K3soju hasn't suffered in popularity. The famous twitch streamer's popularity is rising by the day. K3soju has announced a new deal with Cloud9 as a professional TFT player. He has announced this deal on his official Twitter account. The gamer tweeted, "Super excited to announce that I’ve partnered with Cloud9 as a professional TFT player! Thank you C9 for providing with this opportunity and I look forward to what the future will bring. :)".

Super excited to announce that I’ve partnered with Cloud9 as a professional TFT player! Thank you C9 for providing with this opportunity and I look forward to what the future will bring. :) https://t.co/BTDBVD6Ee0 — C9 k3soju (@k3soju) August 15, 2019

Cloud9 has also announced its deal with K3soju on Twitter. The brand tweeted, "We are expanding our team! Please join us in welcoming @k3soju as the newest member of the #C9TFT roster! #C9WIN The Top 8 NA player is live right now on his stream! http://twitch.tv/k3sojuu".

We are expanding our team! Please join us in welcoming @k3soju as the newest member of the #C9TFT roster! #C9WIN



The Top 8 NA player is live right now on his stream!

ðŸ“º https://t.co/7HTy7UmvgQ pic.twitter.com/Y2iBorOaBD — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) August 15, 2019

TFT League of Legends

TFT League of Legends is an extremely famous round-based strategy game. It has been developed by Riot games. K3soju is a professional player in this game. The game is extremely popular in Esports and has a vast amount of fans. TFT League of Legends is available for download on iOS, Android, macOS, and PC.

Promo Image: C9 k3soju's Twitter handle